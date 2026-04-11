CRUZ BALL

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CRUZ BALL

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CRUZ BALL LEVEL UP HOOPS PREP CIRCUIT TEAM SIGN UP

LEVEL UP HOOPS 6th FALL 2026 (BYOT) 6 players
Free

BRING YOUR OWN TEAM - COACH

FRIDAY NIGHTS

DATES:   8/7,8/14, 8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/12

6 weeks 1.5 hours circuit sessions

30 Minute  Basketball Drills

30 Minute 3v3

30 Game 2 x 12 halves

SEMI FINALS/ FINALS

**RECOMMENDED FOR INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED PLAYERS

PLAYERS WILL NEED TO SIGN UP INDIVIDUALLY, $245 Player


LEVEL UP HOOPS 7th, 8th Grade FALL 2026 (BYOT) 6 players
Free

BRING YOUR OWN TEAM- COACH

FRIDAY NIGHTS

DATES:   8/7,8/14, 8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/12

6 weeks 1.5 hours circuit sessions

30 Minute  Basketball Drills

30 Minute 3v3

30 Game 2 x 12 halves

SEMI FINALS/ FINALS

**RECOMMENDED FOR INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED PLAYERS

PLAYERS WILL NEED TO SIGN UP INDIVIDUALLY, $245 Player


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