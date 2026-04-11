CRUZ BALL LEVEL UP HOOPS PREP CIRCUIT TEAM SIGN UP

About this event
BRING YOUR OWN TEAM - COACH
FRIDAY NIGHTS
DATES: 8/7,8/14, 8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/12
6 weeks 1.5 hours circuit sessions
30 Minute Basketball Drills
30 Minute 3v3
30 Game 2 x 12 halves
SEMI FINALS/ FINALS
**RECOMMENDED FOR INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED PLAYERS
PLAYERS WILL NEED TO SIGN UP INDIVIDUALLY, $245 Player
BRING YOUR OWN TEAM- COACH
FRIDAY NIGHTS
DATES: 8/7,8/14, 8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/12
6 weeks 1.5 hours circuit sessions
30 Minute Basketball Drills
30 Minute 3v3
30 Game 2 x 12 halves
SEMI FINALS/ FINALS
**RECOMMENDED FOR INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED PLAYERS
PLAYERS WILL NEED TO SIGN UP INDIVIDUALLY, $245 Player
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