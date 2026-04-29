Florida Open Ukraine

Hosted by

Florida Open Ukraine

About this event

CRY OF THE NATION monoplay by Liudmyla Kolosovych

6619 Dabney St

Fort Myers, FL 33966, USA

General Admission
$45

Enjoy the Theatre. Complimentary food and drinks.

Uber or carsharing, Parking is not included.

For parking, please chose the VIP ticket option.

After party is not included,

There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.

VIP Guest
$65

Parking is included.

Complimentary drinks and snacks.

Reserved seats.

After party included.

There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.

Honored Sponsor
$100

Honored Sponsor

Reserved Seats, Complimentary food and drinks,

VIP parking, After party, Autograph session.

Special souvenirs.

There is guest screening and possible entry restrictions at the venue.

Add a donation for Florida Open Ukraine

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