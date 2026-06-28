Cryoeeze22 4th Annual Gala

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About this event
🎖️ VIP Red White and Blue Sponsorship Package Includes:
Premium Seating: Three reserved eight-top tables (seating for 24 guests) in a prime location for the best view of the evening’s program.
Early Access & Meet-and-Greet: Enjoy early entry to the venue, including a private meet-and-greet with our honored speakers and special guests before the event begins.
50/50 Raffle Tickets: Each guest will receive one complimentary entry into our 50/50 raffle.
Sponsorship Recognition: Your organization’s logo or graphic will be featured on our website, and your banner will be prominently displayed in the event room.
On-Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be formally announced and recognized during the event. Premium Parking: Reserved, close-access parking for you and your guests for a seamless arrival. This exclusive package provides maximum visibility, personalized engagement opportunities, and a truly exceptional experience for you and your guests—all in support of Cryoeeze22’s mission to serve Veterans, Military, and First Responders.
🎖️ VIP Platinum Sponsorship Package Includes:
Premium Seating: Two reserved eight-top tables (seating for 16 guests) in a prime location for the best view of the evening’s program.
Early Access & Meet-and-Greet: Enjoy early entry to the venue, including a private meet-and-greet with our honored speakers and special guests before the event begins.
50/50 Raffle Tickets: Each guest will receive one complimentary entry into our 50/50 raffle.
Sponsorship Recognition: Your organization’s logo or graphic will be featured on our website, and your banner will be prominently displayed in the event room.
On-Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be formally announced and recognized during the event. Premium Parking: Reserved, close-access parking for you and your guests for a seamless arrival. This exclusive package provides maximum visibility, personalized engagement opportunities, and a truly exceptional experience for you and your guests—all in support of Cryoeeze22’s mission to serve Veterans, Military, and First Responders.
🎖️ VIP Gold Sponsorship Package Includes:
Premium Seating: One reserved eight-top table (seating for 8 guests) in a prime location for the best view of the evening’s program.
Early Access & Meet-and-Greet: Enjoy early entry to the venue, including a private meet-and-greet with our honored speakers and special guests before the event begins.
50/50 Raffle Tickets: Each guest will receive one complimentary entry into our 50/50 raffle. Sponsorship Recognition: Your organization’s logo or graphic will be featured on our website, and your banner will be prominently displayed in the event room.
On-Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be formally announced and recognized during the event. Premium Parking: Reserved, close-access parking for you and your guests for a seamless arrival. This exclusive package provides maximum visibility, personalized engagement opportunities, and a truly exceptional experience for you and your guests—all in support of Cryoeeze22’s mission to serve Veterans, Military, and First Responders.
Centerpiece Sponsorship Package Includes:
Custom Veteran-Made Centerpieces: Sponsorship of 32 handcrafted centerpieces—one for each table—created by a local disabled Veteran. Each centerpiece will feature Cryoeeze22 branding and include coupons or offers from locally owned Veteran businesses.
Two tickets to attend the Gala
On-Site Recognition: You may provide a banner for prominent display at the event venue.
Program & Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be recognized during the evening’s program, listed in the printed event materials, and announced live at the Gala. Digital
Media Exposure: Your organization will be featured across Cryoeeze22’s digital platforms as the official Centerpiece Sponsor.
Presenting Sponsor of the Evening’s Dining Experience
As the Culinary Patron of the 3rd Annual Cryoeeze22 Gala, your generous contribution will directly provide the gourmet meal shared by all attendees—a gesture of hospitality and compassion that reflects your commitment to those who have served.
Your sponsorship includes:
Event-Wide Recognition
Your name or organization will be prominently acknowledged throughout the evening as the exclusive provider of the Gala’s dining experience. Our emcee will offer formal recognition from the stage and express heartfelt gratitude for your support.
Four Tickets to attend the Gala
Signature Brand Placement
A custom banner you provide will be displayed prominently near the dining area, aligning your brand with the warmth and unity of the shared meal.
Featured Placement in Marketing Materials
Your sponsorship will be highlighted across all printed collateral—including event programs, signage, and promotional flyers—with refined and elevated presentation.
Digital & Social Media Spotlight
Enjoy recognition across Cryoeeze22’s digital platforms before, during, and after the Gala, reaching a broad audience of supporters, sponsors, and community leaders.
Bar Sponsorship Package Includes:
Hosted Beverage Service: Your sponsorship helps provide complimentary beverages for all attendees during the event.
Two Tickets to attend the Gala
Branded Visibility: You may provide a banner to be prominently displayed at the bar and another within the event space for maximum exposure.
Event-Wide Recognition: Our emcee and event team will acknowledge your support throughout the evening.
Program & Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be announced during the Gala and included in the printed event program. Digital
Media Promotion: Recognition across Cryoeeze22’s social media and digital platforms leading up to and during the event.
🎶 DJ Sponsorship Package Includes:
Live Entertainment Support: Your sponsorship will help fund the professional DJ who will provide music and entertainment throughout the Gala.
Branded Presence: You may provide a banner for prominent display within the event venue.
Two Guest Tickets
Event Recognition: Your sponsorship will be acknowledged during the evening’s program and recognized by the emcee throughout the night.
Program & Digital Exposure: Your name or company will be featured in the printed event program and highlighted on Cryoeeze22’s digital and social media platforms. This sponsorship adds energy and atmosphere to the evening while offering your brand strong visibility and community appreciation.
📣 Banner Sponsorship Package Includes:
Venue Visibility: Showcase your support with a banner displayed prominently in the event hall throughout the Gala. You provide the banner—we’ll make sure it’s seen. This is a great opportunity to gain brand exposure and demonstrate your commitment to supporting Veterans and First Responders to a passionate, engaged audience.
🪑 Table Purchase Option:
Reserved Table for 8 Guests: Ensure your entire party is seated together by purchasing a private table for eight. Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues who want to enjoy the evening side by side. This is a great way to experience the Gala together while supporting a meaningful cause.
Individual Tickets:
General Admission: You may purchase single or multiple individual tickets to attend the Gala. Enjoy a meaningful evening of celebration, inspiration, and support for our Veterans and First Responders.
1 50/50 Ticket
5 50/50 Tickets for $20
$
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