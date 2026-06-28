Cryoeeze22 4th Annual Gala

🎖️ VIP Red White and Blue Sponsorship Package Includes:



Premium Seating: Three reserved eight-top tables (seating for 24 guests) in a prime location for the best view of the evening’s program.



Early Access & Meet-and-Greet: Enjoy early entry to the venue, including a private meet-and-greet with our honored speakers and special guests before the event begins.



50/50 Raffle Tickets: Each guest will receive one complimentary entry into our 50/50 raffle.



Sponsorship Recognition: Your organization’s logo or graphic will be featured on our website, and your banner will be prominently displayed in the event room.



On-Stage Acknowledgment: Your sponsorship will be formally announced and recognized during the event. Premium Parking: Reserved, close-access parking for you and your guests for a seamless arrival. This exclusive package provides maximum visibility, personalized engagement opportunities, and a truly exceptional experience for you and your guests—all in support of Cryoeeze22’s mission to serve Veterans, Military, and First Responders.