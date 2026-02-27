Crystal Ball: Sin City Soirée

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. $45 at the door
Reserved table of 8. As a valued VIP Table purchaser for Crystal Ball 2026: Sin City Soirée, your package includes eight event tickets, along with 20 raffle tickets for each guest. In appreciation of your generous support, you will also receive special recognition during the Crystal Ball and a VIP gift bag.
This ticket provides a way for someone in financial need to be able to attend the 2026 Crystal Ball.
$1 = 1 Ticket
$1 = 1 Raffle Ticket
$20 = 25 Raffle Tickets
$100 = 150 Raffle Tickets
Forgot to stop by the ATM for Drag $? Use this to purchase drag $ to provide to our entertainment.
Platinum Sponsor $1,000
-1 VIP tables
- Sponsorship display table in entryway
-Logo on T-Shirt
-Social Media recognition
-Special recognition at Crystal Ball
-2 Tickets to the Crystal Clear Dallas Conference
Gold Sponsor $750
-1 VIP table
-Sponsor display table in entryway
-Logo on T-Shirt (Small)
-Social Media recognition
-Special recognition at Crystal Ball
$
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