Crystal Clear Recovery

Hosted by

Crystal Clear Recovery

About this event

Crystal Ball: Sin City Soirée

5910 Cedar Springs Rd

Dallas, TX 75235, USA

Door - General Admission
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. $45 at the door

VIP Table
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table of 8. As a valued VIP Table purchaser for Crystal Ball 2026: Sin City Soirée, your package includes eight event tickets, along with 20 raffle tickets for each guest. In appreciation of your generous support, you will also receive special recognition during the Crystal Ball and a VIP gift bag.

Donate a Scholarship
$40

This ticket provides a way for someone in financial need to be able to attend the 2026 Crystal Ball.

50/50 Raffle Tickets
$1

$1 = 1 Ticket

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

$1 = 1 Raffle Ticket

25 Raffle Tickets
$20

$20 = 25 Raffle Tickets

150 Raffle Tickets
$100

$100 = 150 Raffle Tickets

Drag Dollars
$1

Forgot to stop by the ATM for Drag $? Use this to purchase drag $ to provide to our entertainment.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Platinum Sponsor $1,000

-1 VIP tables

- Sponsorship display table in entryway

-Logo on T-Shirt

-Social Media recognition

-Special recognition at Crystal Ball

-2 Tickets to the Crystal Clear Dallas Conference


Gold Sponsor
$750

Gold Sponsor $750

-1 VIP table

-Sponsor display table in entryway

-Logo on T-Shirt (Small)

-Social Media recognition

-Special recognition at Crystal Ball


Add a donation for Crystal Clear Recovery

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!