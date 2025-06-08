Crystal Clear Dallas 2025 Conference

1033 Young St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

Regular Workshops Only
$65

Includes access to all workshops and speaker sessions.

$100 Scholarship Donation – Help Someone Attend
$100

Your $100 donation provides a scholarship for someone in recovery to attend the conference who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Every contribution helps remove financial barriers and brings the message of hope, healing, and community to more people. Thank you for being part of the solution.

$50 Scholarship Donation – Help Someone Attend
$50

Regular Brunch Only
$45

Includes Access to all events on Sunday including Brunch, The Miss Crystal Clear Recovery Dallas Pageant and Conference Closing Remarks.

$25 Scholarship Donation – Help Someone Attend
$25

$15 Scholarship Donation – Help Someone Attend
$15

