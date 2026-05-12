Crystal Frolics Inc.

Hosted by

Crystal Frolics Inc.

About this event

Crystal Frolics Food Vendor - Payment

Welcome Park

Crystal, MN, USA

Friday Night Food Truck Opportunity
$200

Serve the crowd that starts the celebration.
Friday night brings hungry fans, bingo players, and spectators for the legendary softball tournament; creating a fun, high-energy atmosphere to kick off the weekend.

Saturday Food Truck Opportunity
$300

Your busiest day starts here.
Saturday’s Family Fun Day draws crowds with inflatables, live music, bingo, softball tournament action, and a fireworks finale; giving food trucks all-day visibility and strong sales potential.

Sunday Food Truck Opportunity
$250

Keep the weekend going with steady festival crowds.
Sunday offers a relaxed community atmosphere with food & beverages and softball tournament spectators looking for great local food.

Full Weekend Food Truck Opportunity
$350

Maximum exposure. Three days of community connection.
Reach families, tournament spectators, music fans, and festivalgoers all weekend long at Crystal Frolics.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!