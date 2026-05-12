Crystal Frolics Food Vendor - Payment

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About this event
Serve the crowd that starts the celebration.
Friday night brings hungry fans, bingo players, and spectators for the legendary softball tournament; creating a fun, high-energy atmosphere to kick off the weekend.
Your busiest day starts here.
Saturday’s Family Fun Day draws crowds with inflatables, live music, bingo, softball tournament action, and a fireworks finale; giving food trucks all-day visibility and strong sales potential.
Keep the weekend going with steady festival crowds.
Sunday offers a relaxed community atmosphere with food & beverages and softball tournament spectators looking for great local food.
Maximum exposure. Three days of community connection.
Reach families, tournament spectators, music fans, and festivalgoers all weekend long at Crystal Frolics.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!