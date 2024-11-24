Crystal Roses Laughter is the Best Medicine CRyouth Edition DOORS OPEN AT 6!

With your sponsorship, you will receive:
5 tickets to the show
100 raffle tickets
Social media recognition
Sponsor signage at mystery bag table
Company/Name recognition in program
Crystal Rose Sponsor
$2,000
Crystal Rose Sponsor;
Twenty-five (25) tickets.
Twenty-five (25) snack table tickets.
Crystal Rose sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Prominent placement on sponsorship banner.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for twenty (20) people on behalf of you or your company.
Lavender Rose Sponsor
$1,000
Lavender Rose Sponsor;
Fifteen (15) tickets.
Fifteen (15) snack table tickets.
Sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for seven (7) people on behalf of you or your company.
Red Rose Sponsor
$500
Red Rose Sponsor;
Eight (8) tickets.
Eight (8) snack table tickets.
Sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for three (3) people on behalf of you or your company.
VIP Youth Sponsor
$300
VIP Youth Sponsor;
CRyouth host for your group.
Four (4) tickets.
Four (4) snack table tickets.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
Provide Crystal Roses Comfort Totes for two (2) people on behalf of you or your company.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!