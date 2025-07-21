Crystal Roses Tea for Totes Luncheon and Fashion Show

Two (2) tables with total seating for 20.
Crystal Roses provides hostess, and table decorations. Table settings provided by venue.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured on Crystal Roses social media.
Prominent placement on any sponsorship signage.
Extended rights to retain Title sponsorship on a one-year continuum.
*This amount covers the cost of Comfort Totes for twenty (17) people.*
One (1) table with seating for 8-10.
Sponsor may provide hostess and table decorations if desired. Table settings provided by venue.
Sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured on Crystal Roses social media.
*This amount covers the cost of Comfort Totes for six (6) people.*
One (1) table with seating for up to 10.
Sponsor provides hostess, table decorations, and guest gifts. Table settings provided by venue.
Sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured on Crystal Roses social media.
*This amount covers the cost of Comfort Totes for three (3) people.*
Four (4) Tea tickets.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured on Crystal Roses social media.
*This amount covers the cost of Comfort Totes for two (2) people.*
Donate one (1) ticket.
Featured in Crystal Roses social media.
Sponsor reference in all press releases and promotional materials.
Sponsor recognition in program.
Featured on Crystal Roses social media.
Your name as our Mystery Bag Sponsor on a sign at the Mystery Bag table.
Prominent placement on any sponsorship signage.
Extended rights to retain title sponsorship for the Tea on a one-year continuum.
1 table of 8-10 that you host!
1 table of 8-10 that we host.
1 seat at a table
