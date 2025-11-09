Crystal Roses Incorporated

Crystal Roses Incorporated

Fund-a-Tote

No-Slip Grip Socks item
No-Slip Grip Socks
$2.99

The bottom of the anti skid slipper socks is equipped with a non slip pad, suitable for indoor sports, jogging, dancing, etc., or daily wear; At the same time, as a must have socks for hospital bags, the elastic material allows medical staff to easily put on and take off hospital socks; No matter where you are, you will feel comfortable, fashionable, warm and safe when wearing these non-slip socks

USDA Organic Lip Balm - USA Made with Natural Ingredients item
USDA Organic Lip Balm - USA Made with Natural Ingredients
$1.99
  • ORGANIC BEESWAX & NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Our organic chapstick is proudly 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 from high-quality, natural ingredients, ensuring a nourishing and safe solution for your lips. Free from harsh chemicals, it's gentle enough for daily use, providing smooth, hydrated lips.
Terre Bamboo Pocket Tissues, 4-Ply, Unbleached, 10 Pack item
Terre Bamboo Pocket Tissues, 4-Ply, Unbleached, 10 Pack
$14.99
  • Unbleached and Toxin-Free: These are the most sustainable pocket tissues with a natural light brown bamboo color—unbleached and Totally Chlorine-Free. There is no ECF chemical bleaching (used to make paper white and fluffy). They are also Bleach-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Dye-Free, Fragrance-Free, Alcohol-Free, Paraben-Free, Gelatin-Free, Collagen-Free, PFAS-Free, BPA-Free, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free.
100% Organic Cotton 50"x60" Muslin Blanket item
100% Organic Cotton 50"x60" Muslin Blanket
$24.99

Made up of Breathable Muslin Cotton to ensure they are Soft and Breathable. This ensures that you get the desired warmth without adding too much of weight and suffocation.

TREELY Cable Throw Blanket item
TREELY Cable Throw Blanket
$21.99

TREELY's knit throw blanket is made of 100% cotton. It is incredibly soft. Ideal for tender and sensitive skin.

PUR Gum | Aspartame Free Chewing Gum 8 Pack item
PUR Gum | Aspartame Free Chewing Gum 8 Pack
$9.99

PUR creates products with the highest quality ingredients to help you make simple substitutions so that your everyday decisions to live a healthier lifestyle are effortless

eos Shea Better Hand Cream item
eos Shea Better Hand Cream
$3.99
  • ALL-NATURAL SHEA BUTTER: eos skin care products have wild grown, sustainably-sourced 100% natural shea butter, leaving skin moisturized. We are paraben, phthalate and gluten-free. Dermatologist tested. Vegan. Hypoallergenic. Leaping Bunny certified.
Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse item
Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse
$6.99
  • Some common medications can leave your mouth feeling dry and uncomfortable (1). Biotene provides long lasting dry mouth symptom relief
12oz Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle item
12oz Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle
$16.50
  • Stainless Steel Coffee Mug: made of foodgrade 304 stainless steel, liner of coffee mug will not produce any taste and rustfree, and it is durable and not easy to break
Pandaloo® Smoothie Cups for Kids - Stainless Steel 2pk item
Pandaloo® Smoothie Cups for Kids - Stainless Steel 2pk
$24.99
  • Safe and Durable Materials for Everyday Use: The Pandaloo Kids Cup is made from high-quality 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, BPA-free plastic, and a protective silicone sleeve. Unlike many toddler cups, it features a stainless steel inner straw, reducing contact with plastic and offering a premium drinking solution for kids. This construction ensures long-lasting durability, resistance to impact, and peace of mind for parents who prioritize safety and health.
Clever Fox Journal item
Clever Fox Journal
$21.99
  • FOCUS ON THE GOOD: Every new day features new prompts to keep journaling fun and support a positive mindset. 
  • Reflect on your day and foster self-awareness with evening reflection pages and regular weekly exercises.
EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, Travel Size(8 Pack) item
EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, Travel Size(8 Pack)
$28.93


EO Hand Sanitizer Sprays are made with organic ingredients and are synthetic fragrance free, paraben free, cruelty free, and are Certified Gluten Free

Shipping & Packaging for a Tote item
Shipping & Packaging for a Tote
$40

Cover shipping and handling for a tote anywhere in the U.S.

Brochures & Print Resources item
Brochures & Print Resources
$10

Printer cost

Crystal Roses Tote Bag item
Crystal Roses Tote Bag
$10

Stylish yet sturdy enough to carry all our tote recipients needs during treatment and beyond.

