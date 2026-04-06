CS Derby Night For more info call: 440/563-6327

Experience a fun night of 10 pre-recorded horse races that you can bet on just like at a true Derby!

Delicious complete catered dinner including desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.

Optional - dress as you would for an exquisite night at the races. There MAY be a prize for the best dressed!

Additional side events happening throughout the evening include: Raffle Baskets, 50/50, Side Board raffles, Slot Game, Photo Booth, Silent Auction, and a 10th Race Horse Auction!

Naming rights for horses in the final 10th race will be auctioned off at the event. The owner of the winning horse in the 10th race will receive 50% of $ collected!

Naming rights for 10 Races and 90 Horses (see other options below) will be sold in advance!

Program with all donors listed will be available on the night of the Derby!