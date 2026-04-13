New York City Charter School of the Arts

Hosted by

New York City Charter School of the Arts

CSA 10th Anniversary Celebration

241 Water St

New York, NY 10038, USA

Anniversary Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A signature leadership gift that helps underwrite the evening and directly supports the next decade of arts-rich public education at CSA. As an Anniversary Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Six event tickets
  • Featured recognition as the event sponsor on the invitation, event signage, and throughout the evening
  • Verbal recognition during the program
Host
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A leadership gift that helps make the evening possible and expands opportunities for CSA students. As a Host, you will receive:

  • Four event tickets
  • Recognition on the invitation, event signage, and throughout the evening
  • Verbal recognition during the program
Patron
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A generous contribution that helps sustain the programs and experiences that make CSA unique. As a Patron, you will receive:

  • Two event tickets
  • Recognition on event signage and throughout the evening
Supporter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A meaningful contribution that helps ensure CSA students continue to learn, create, and thrive. As a Supporter, you will receive:

  • two event tickets
  • Recognition throughout the evening
Individual Ticket
$150

Join us for an evening celebrating ten years of City School of the Arts and supporting the future of arts education.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!