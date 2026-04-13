CSA 10th Anniversary Celebration

Hosted by
A signature leadership gift that helps underwrite the evening and directly supports the next decade of arts-rich public education at CSA. As an Anniversary Sponsor, you will receive:
A leadership gift that helps make the evening possible and expands opportunities for CSA students. As a Host, you will receive:
A generous contribution that helps sustain the programs and experiences that make CSA unique. As a Patron, you will receive:
A meaningful contribution that helps ensure CSA students continue to learn, create, and thrive. As a Supporter, you will receive:
Join us for an evening celebrating ten years of City School of the Arts and supporting the future of arts education.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!