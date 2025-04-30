CSA Box Hutano Family Farm produce

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Each box contains 8 items and is 8-10 pounds of seasonal produce for your family. Eat the seasons! Ingredients will vary. Hutano - Your health begins on your plate!
Each box contains 12 items and is Approximately 12 pounds of seasonal produce for your family. Ingredients will vary. Eat the seasons! Hutano. Your health begins on your plate
Tell us what extra item you’d like more of / per bunch ie carrots zucchini, onions, green onion, garlic, red beets, shallots, leeks, collard greens, radishes, parsley, Dino kale, red Russian kale, savoy cabbage, cone cabbage, regular cabbage, mustard greens, red oak leaf lettuce, romaine fleshy lettuce, green leaf lettuce, curly kale, Swiss chard, lemons others will come available- be specific.
You choose
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