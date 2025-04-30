Ramona Grange No 632

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Ramona Grange No 632

About this event

CSA Box Hutano Family Farm produce

215 7th St

Ramona, CA 92065, USA

Single CSA Box
$29

Each box contains 8 items and is 8-10 pounds of seasonal produce for your family. Eat the seasons! Ingredients will vary. Hutano - Your health begins on your plate!

Large CSA box
$39

Each box contains 12 items and is Approximately 12 pounds of seasonal produce for your family. Ingredients will vary. Eat the seasons! Hutano. Your health begins on your plate

Add on
$3

Tell us what extra item you’d like more of / per bunch ie carrots zucchini, onions, green onion, garlic, red beets, shallots, leeks, collard greens, radishes, parsley, Dino kale, red Russian kale, savoy cabbage, cone cabbage, regular cabbage, mustard greens, red oak leaf lettuce, romaine fleshy lettuce, green leaf lettuce, curly kale, Swiss chard, lemons others will come available- be specific.

Add on
$3

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