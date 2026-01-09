CSA Latino Caucus Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: September 1
Join the CSA Latino Caucus for the 2025–2026 school year!
Membership offers opportunities to connect with Latino educators, engage in cultural and professional initiatives, and contribute to our mission of advocacy and leadership. Your membership also helps fund scholarships for Latino NYCPS students, making a direct impact on the next generation. Become a member today and be part of a community that empowers and uplifts!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!