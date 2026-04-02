CSA PTSO Spring Fling Silent Auction

Value $100 - Brazilian Face Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Often called a "natural facelift," this specialized facial massage focuses on draining excess fluid and toxins from the face and neck. Using gentle yet precise rhythmic strokes, it:

• Reduces puffiness and fluid retention (especially around the eyes and jawline).

• Defines and contours facial features for a more sculpted appearance.

• Boosts circulation, leaving the skin with a vibrant, "lit-from-within" glow.

• Supports sinus health and eases tension.