CSA PTSO Spring Fling Silent Auction

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Value $120 - All Day Waterpark admission. Valid through 4/30/27. Not valid on Saturdays, Sundays before 3pm, and certain Black Out dates.
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Value $90 - 2 tickets to Austin Playhouse's 26th Season. Enjoy an evening of professional live theater in downtown Austin!
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Value $175.96 - 4 One-Day General Admission tickets. Valid through the 2026 operating season.
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Value $123 - 1 hour of bowling (includes shoe rental for 4 people); 1 appetizer; 4 Game Cards valued at 20 points each. Expires 8/31/26
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Value $120 - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games. Excludes Independence Day Celebration.
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Value $411.96 - 4 One-Day Admission Tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio only. Expires 3/13/27
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Value $92 - 15 acres of farm themed activities all included in one low price! Massive Petting Zoo, Pig Races (3X Daily), Unlimited Pony Rides (Yes, UNLIMITED), Zip Line Racers, Face Painting, Pipe Racers, Treasure mountain, Obstacle Course & MORE!! Full Activitiy List Here: https://www.sweeteats.com/activities/
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Value $85 - Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Material: White Opalescent Resin
Size: 18" Chain, 0.83"L X 0.51"W Pendant
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Value $40 - $25 gift certificates (valid at any Thundercloud Subs location; no expiration) and T-shirt
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Value $25 - Gift Card with no expiration
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Value $25 - Gift Card Redeemable at Mighty Fine Burgers, The League Kitchen & Tavern, Tony C's, or Cousin Louie's Italian Restaurant
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Value - $45 - Buy this gift for your favorite teacher! Gift includes lunch from Red Robin delivered to CSA, a glass CSA water bottle that can be personalized, and wooden Post It Note holder "Teaching is my jam."
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Value - $45 - Buy this gift for your favorite teacher! Gift includes lunch from Red Robin delivered to CSA, a glass CSA water bottle that can be personalized, and wooden Post It Note holder "Teacher vibes."
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Value $45 - One Day Admission for 2 Adults, 2 children, and $10 gift card. Not valid on holidays. Expires 12/31/26 https://mtplaymore.com
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Value $700 - 2 Lexus Club Premium seats to the 5/3/26 Austin FC game vs. St. Louis City SC. Access to the exclusive Lexus Club Lounge with free premium food and drinks.
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Value $240 - Platinum Membership includes Unlimited Class Credits, Unlimited Open Gym Access, 5 Friend Passes, Unlimited Friday Night Events, FREE entry to most events, 15% off Birthday Parties https://www.junglemovement.com
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Value $115 - 50 Minute Massage
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Value $272 - Cordovan Art School (Round Rock Location) Half Day 1 week Summer Camp. No expiration. https://cordovanartschool.com/location/round-rock/
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Value $100 - Brazilian Face Lymphatic Drainage Massage
Often called a "natural facelift," this specialized facial massage focuses on draining excess fluid and toxins from the face and neck. Using gentle yet precise rhythmic strokes, it:
• Reduces puffiness and fluid retention (especially around the eyes and jawline).
• Defines and contours facial features for a more sculpted appearance.
• Boosts circulation, leaving the skin with a vibrant, "lit-from-within" glow.
• Supports sinus health and eases tension.
Starting bid
Value $165 - Brazilian Body Lymphatic Drainage Massage
The ultimate full-body detox. This technique is more vigorous than traditional lymphatic massage, focusing on the lymphatic system to jumpstart the body's natural filtration process.
• Reduces bloating and water weight for an immediate slimming effect.
• Improves skin texture and helps reduce the appearance of cellulite.
• Boosts the immune system by moving lymph fluid throughout the body.
• Enhances recovery and promotes a deep sense of lightness and well-being.
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Value $65 - Gift set including 2 movie tickets, $25 food gift card, coupon for free popcorn, and a glass
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Value $325 - Family Photo Session
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Value $33 - A SCIENCE KIT THEY’LL LOVE: Help your kids foster an early love for science with our innovative kit with 100+ mind-boggling experiments that will spark their interest, captivate their minds and encourage them to become problem solvers. Both girls and boys will feel like real scientists by uncovering a world of magical experiences like making Stretchy Slime, Lava Lamp, Water Fireworks, Multi-layered Liquid, Walking Water, and many more.
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Value $20 - 50 Pokemon Cards Plus 1 Ultra Rare Legendary Pokemon Card | Bundle with LCC Deck Box
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Value $25 - Monopoly Pokemon Edition
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Value $18 -
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Value $57 - Ice Dye Headbands Craft Kit; Crafting book; CSA Water Bottle with straw (can be personalized); A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar
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Value $20 - Easy DIY Puzzle Maker
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Value $12 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas Wooden engraved "mama of drama #girlmom" post it note holder
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Value $12 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas Wooden engraved "Raising wild things" post it note holder
Starting bid
Value $18 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up.
Dimensions:
3.5" x 3.5" x .4"
Starting bid
Value $15 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up.
Dimensions:
3.5" x 3.9" x .4"
Starting bid
Value $18 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up.
Dimensions:
3.5" x 3.5" x .4"
Starting bid
Value $15 - Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw (can be personalized)
Starting bid
Value $15 - Stainless Steel Water Bottle (can be personalized)
Starting bid
Value $15 - Stainless Steel Cup with Straw (can be personalized)
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Value $15 - Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler (can be personalized)
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Value $105 - Gift basket includes Mt. Playmore Passes (2 adults, 2 kids, $10 gift card); 2 Amy's Ice Creams coupons; CSA water bottle (can be personalized); Wooden Post It Note holder; A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar; Unicorn Watering Can; pen and pencils; and notebook
Starting bid
Value $53 - Malone's Coffee - $20 gift card; CSA Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler; Wooden Post It Note holder "Mommin' all day err day"; Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate
Starting bid
Value $100 - VIP Family Tour Pass for 4 people
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