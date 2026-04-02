Hosted by

Chaparral Star Academy Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

CSA PTSO Spring Fling Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14046 Summit Dr, Austin, TX 78728, USA

Kalahari Water Park - 2 All Day Waterpark Admission Tickets item
Kalahari Water Park - 2 All Day Waterpark Admission Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Value $120 - All Day Waterpark admission. Valid through 4/30/27. Not valid on Saturdays, Sundays before 3pm, and certain Black Out dates.

Austin Playhouse - 2 Tickets to a show item
Austin Playhouse - 2 Tickets to a show
$35

Starting bid

Value $90 - 2 tickets to Austin Playhouse's 26th Season. Enjoy an evening of professional live theater in downtown Austin!

Typhoon Texas - 4 One-Day General Admission Tickets item
Typhoon Texas - 4 One-Day General Admission Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Value $175.96 - 4 One-Day General Admission tickets. Valid through the 2026 operating season.

Pinstack - 1 hour of bowling, 4 game cards, and 1 appetizer item
Pinstack - 1 hour of bowling, 4 game cards, and 1 appetizer
$45

Starting bid

Value $123 - 1 hour of bowling (includes shoe rental for 4 people); 1 appetizer; 4 Game Cards valued at 20 points each. Expires 8/31/26

Round Rock Express - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets item
Round Rock Express - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Value $120 - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games. Excludes Independence Day Celebration.

SeaWorld San Antonio - 4 One-Day Admission Tickets item
SeaWorld San Antonio - 4 One-Day Admission Tickets
$170

Starting bid

Value $411.96 - 4 One-Day Admission Tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio only. Expires 3/13/27

Sweet Eats Fruits Farm - 4 General Admission Passes item
Sweet Eats Fruits Farm - 4 General Admission Passes
$35

Starting bid

Value $92 - 15 acres of farm themed activities all included in one low price! Massive Petting Zoo, Pig Races (3X Daily),  Unlimited Pony Rides (Yes, UNLIMITED), Zip Line Racers, Face Painting, Pipe Racers, Treasure mountain, Obstacle Course & MORE!! Full Activitiy List Here: https://www.sweeteats.com/activities/

Kendra Scott - Gold Link and Chain Necklace item
Kendra Scott - Gold Link and Chain Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Value $85 - Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Material: White Opalescent Resin

Size: 18" Chain, 0.83"L X 0.51"W Pendant

Thundercloud Subs - $25 gift card and T-shirt item
Thundercloud Subs - $25 gift card and T-shirt
$15

Starting bid

Value $40 - $25 gift certificates (valid at any Thundercloud Subs location; no expiration) and T-shirt

Pok-E-Jo's Smokehouse - $25 gift card item
Pok-E-Jo's Smokehouse - $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Value $25 - Gift Card with no expiration

Mighty Fine Burgers/The League/Tony C's - $25 Gift Card item
Mighty Fine Burgers/The League/Tony C's - $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $25 - Gift Card Redeemable at Mighty Fine Burgers, The League Kitchen & Tavern, Tony C's, or Cousin Louie's Italian Restaurant

Gift for a Teacher #1 - lunch, water bottle, note holder item
Gift for a Teacher #1 - lunch, water bottle, note holder
$20

Starting bid

Value - $45 - Buy this gift for your favorite teacher! Gift includes lunch from Red Robin delivered to CSA, a glass CSA water bottle that can be personalized, and wooden Post It Note holder "Teaching is my jam."

Gift for a Teacher #2 - lunch, water bottle, note holder item
Gift for a Teacher #2 - lunch, water bottle, note holder
$20

Starting bid

Value - $45 - Buy this gift for your favorite teacher! Gift includes lunch from Red Robin delivered to CSA, a glass CSA water bottle that can be personalized, and wooden Post It Note holder "Teacher vibes."

Mt. Playmore - Passes for 2 adults, 2 kids, $10 gift card item
Mt. Playmore - Passes for 2 adults, 2 kids, $10 gift card
$18

Starting bid

Value $45 - One Day Admission for 2 Adults, 2 children, and $10 gift card. Not valid on holidays. Expires 12/31/26 https://mtplaymore.com

Austin FC - 2 Lexus Club Premium Seats for the 5/3/26 game item
Austin FC - 2 Lexus Club Premium Seats for the 5/3/26 game
$280

Starting bid

Value $700 - 2 Lexus Club Premium seats to the 5/3/26 Austin FC game vs. St. Louis City SC. Access to the exclusive Lexus Club Lounge with free premium food and drinks.

Jungle Movement Academy - One month Platinum Membership item
Jungle Movement Academy - One month Platinum Membership
$80

Starting bid

Value $240 - Platinum Membership includes Unlimited Class Credits, Unlimited Open Gym Access, 5 Friend Passes, Unlimited Friday Night Events, FREE entry to most events, 15% off Birthday Parties https://www.junglemovement.com

Oak Haven Massage - 50 Minute Massage item
Oak Haven Massage - 50 Minute Massage
$45

Starting bid

Value $115 - 50 Minute Massage

Cordovan Art School - 1 Week Summer Camp Half Day item
Cordovan Art School - 1 Week Summer Camp Half Day
$100

Starting bid

Value $272 - Cordovan Art School (Round Rock Location) Half Day 1 week Summer Camp. No expiration. https://cordovanartschool.com/location/round-rock/

Malone Specialty Coffee - $20 gift card item
Malone Specialty Coffee - $20 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Value $20 - Gift Card http://malonecoffee.com

Brazilicious Beauty Spa - 1 Brazilian Face Lymphatic Massage item
Brazilicious Beauty Spa - 1 Brazilian Face Lymphatic Massage
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 - Brazilian Face Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Often called a "natural facelift," this specialized facial massage focuses on draining excess fluid and toxins from the face and neck. Using gentle yet precise rhythmic strokes, it:

    •    Reduces puffiness and fluid retention (especially around the eyes and jawline).

    •    Defines and contours facial features for a more sculpted appearance.

    •    Boosts circulation, leaving the skin with a vibrant, "lit-from-within" glow.

    •    Supports sinus health and eases tension.

Brazilicious Beauty Spa - 1 Brazilian Body Lymphatic Massage item
Brazilicious Beauty Spa - 1 Brazilian Body Lymphatic Massage
$65

Starting bid

Value $165 - Brazilian Body Lymphatic Drainage Massage


The ultimate full-body detox. This technique is more vigorous than traditional lymphatic massage, focusing on the lymphatic system to jumpstart the body's natural filtration process.

    •    Reduces bloating and water weight for an immediate slimming effect.

    •    Improves skin texture and helps reduce the appearance of cellulite.

    •    Boosts the immune system by moving lymph fluid throughout the body.

    •    Enhances recovery and promotes a deep sense of lightness and well-being.

Flix Brewhouse - 2 tickets, $25 gift card, popcorn, glass item
Flix Brewhouse - 2 tickets, $25 gift card, popcorn, glass
$25

Starting bid

Value $65 - Gift set including 2 movie tickets, $25 food gift card, coupon for free popcorn, and a glass

Candi Noble Photography - Family Photo Session item
Candi Noble Photography - Family Photo Session
$110

Starting bid

Value $325 - Family Photo Session

  • 30-45 minute session
  • Location recommendations
  • 20-25 retouched-high resolution images
  • Private online gallery & print release

https://www.candinoblephotography.com

My First Science Kit item
My First Science Kit
$15

Starting bid

Value $33 - A SCIENCE KIT THEY’LL LOVE: Help your kids foster an early love for science with our innovative kit with 100+ mind-boggling experiments that will spark their interest, captivate their minds and encourage them to become problem solvers. Both girls and boys will feel like real scientists by uncovering a world of magical experiences like making Stretchy Slime, Lava Lamp, Water Fireworks, Multi-layered Liquid, Walking Water, and many more.

50 Pokemon cards and 1 Ultra Rare Legendary item
50 Pokemon cards and 1 Ultra Rare Legendary
$12

Starting bid

Value $20 - 50 Pokemon Cards Plus 1 Ultra Rare Legendary Pokemon Card | Bundle with LCC Deck Box

  • 50 assorted Pokemon cards
  • Bundle with an LCC deck box that holds up to 100 Pokemon cards
  • 1 Double rare legendary Pokemon card


Pokemon Monopoly item
Pokemon Monopoly
$12

Starting bid

Value $25 - Monopoly Pokemon Edition

  • RACE TO CATCH WILD POKÉMON: Go on an exciting Pokémon-catching adventure in this Monopoly Pokémon Edition game.
  • BECOME A POKÉMON TRAINER: In this version of the Monopoly game, Properties are locations to explore for Pokémon, and Poké Balls replace Monopoly money. Playing as a Trainer, race to control and explore locations.
  • 4 POKÉMON CHARACTER MOVERS: Pick a partner! Choose from 4 Pokémon tokens: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pikachu 
  • 48 DIFFERENT POKÉMON TO CATCH: Players try to catch 8 different types of Pokémon and add them to their tracker mat.
  • EXPLORE WILD LOCATIONS, BATTLE RIVALS: Take control of locations, from forests to cities to gyms. A player who lands on a controlled location can either explore it or battle its owner to try and take over that territory.


Pop Up Super Mario Game item
Pop Up Super Mario Game
$9

Starting bid

Value $18 -

  • Exciting Mario Pop Up Fun: This classic kids' action game features the beloved character in a fantastic board game setting.
  • 3 Ways to Play: This family board game has 3 play modes for extra fun and variety for your family game night, including Classic Play, Coin Collection and Team Play 
  • Educational Toy: This board game not only features action-packed pop up fun, but also helps develop decision-making skills and color recognition, and supports speech development.


CSA Crafting Bundle item
CSA Crafting Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Value $57 - Ice Dye Headbands Craft Kit; Crafting book; CSA Water Bottle with straw (can be personalized); A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar

DIY Puzzle Maker item
DIY Puzzle Maker
$8

Starting bid

Value $20 - Easy DIY Puzzle Maker

Mini Ideas - Wooden Post it Note Holder #1 item
Mini Ideas - Wooden Post it Note Holder #1
$5

Starting bid

Value $12 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas Wooden engraved "mama of drama #girlmom" post it note holder

Mini Ideas - Wooden Post it Note Holder #2 item
Mini Ideas - Wooden Post it Note Holder #2
$5

Starting bid

Value $12 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas Wooden engraved "Raising wild things" post it note holder

Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #1 item
Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #1
$9

Starting bid

Value $18 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up.
Dimensions: 
3.5" x 3.5" x .4"

Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #2 item
Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #2
$7

Starting bid

Value $15 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up. 
Dimensions: 
3.5" x 3.9" x .4"

Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #3 item
Mini Ideas - A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar #3
$9

Starting bid

Value $18 - Donated by https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniIdeas A puzzle a day calendar is a fun polyomino puzzle consists of 8 puzzle pieces, 7 pentominos and 1 hexomino. It's a fun and challenging puzzle for ages 7 and up.
Dimensions: 
3.5" x 3.5" x .4"

CSA Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw item
CSA Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw
$8

Starting bid

Value $15 - Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw (can be personalized)

CSA Stainless Steel Water Bottle item
CSA Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$8

Starting bid

Value $15 - Stainless Steel Water Bottle (can be personalized)

CSA Stainless Steel Cup with Straw #1 item
CSA Stainless Steel Cup with Straw #1
$8

Starting bid

Value $15 - Stainless Steel Cup with Straw (can be personalized)

CSA Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler item
CSA Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler
$8

Starting bid

Value $15 - Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler (can be personalized)

CSA Kids Gift Basket item
CSA Kids Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value $105 - Gift basket includes Mt. Playmore Passes (2 adults, 2 kids, $10 gift card); 2 Amy's Ice Creams coupons; CSA water bottle (can be personalized); Wooden Post It Note holder; A Puzzle a Day Wooden Calendar; Unicorn Watering Can; pen and pencils; and notebook

CSA Mom's Bundle item
CSA Mom's Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Value $53 - Malone's Coffee - $20 gift card; CSA Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler; Wooden Post It Note holder "Mommin' all day err day"; Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate

Inner Space Caverns - VIP Family of 4 Tour Passes item
Inner Space Caverns - VIP Family of 4 Tour Passes
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 - VIP Family Tour Pass for 4 people

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