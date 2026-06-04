Cathedral School Alumni Association

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Cathedral School Alumni Association

About this event

CSAA 31st Anniversary – Celebrate, Honor, and Support a Great Cause!

Post Office Box 8171 Warwick

RI 02888

Tribute (Full Page only) item
Tribute (Full Page only)
$125

"Honor the memory of your loved one with a heartfelt tribute in our 31st Anniversary Souvenir Program—a lasting way to celebrate their legacy."

Submit your picture and tribute content to [email protected] and help make a meaningful impact!

Full Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels) item
Full Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels)
$150

Make a lasting impact and maximize your visibility by purchasing a full-page ad in our 31st Anniversary Souvenir Program.

Submit your picture and ad content to [email protected] and be a part of this special celebration!

Half Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels) item
Half Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels)
$100

Show your support and make a meaningful impact by purchasing a half-page ad in our 31st Anniversary Souvenir Program.

Submit your picture and ad content to [email protected] and be a part of this special celebration!

Quarter Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels) item
Quarter Page Ad (min. 1080 x 1080 pixels)
$50

Show your support and be part of our 31st Anniversary celebration with a quarter-page ad in our Souvenir Program.

Submit your picture and ad content to [email protected] and help make a meaningful impact!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!