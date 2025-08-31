CSAW's 5th Annual Fundraiser for Circus Artists of Color

As a special thank you to a grant sponsor, we're giving a 50% off voucher to Progressive Partner Acrobatics (PPA) Spring Intensive to attend as a flyer in Asheville, NC! In other words, each student will get $1000 off their tuition (based on their lowest tiered pricing of $2000)! This voucher was generously donated by Christine Moonbeam, Founder and Director of PPA.





* Please note that you must meet the prerequisite skill requirements for either track to attend. You will need to send in an application video with proof of skill level to redeem this perk. Please see the list of requirements for their Fall Intensive to ensure you meet the qualifications and to learn more about the program: https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/spring-intensive





About the Spring Intensive:

4 weeks from March 9th - April 3rd

Weeks 1 through 3 offer two consecutive facilitated tracks with multiple workshops a day

Week 4 is Open Training with optional coach support

Work on your regular and reverse hand-to-hand/foot-to-hand, pitching, dance lifts, dynamic skills, group work, and much more

For details on the program please visit: https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/spring-intensive





About PPA: We approach the learning and teaching of acrobatics through a holistic training methodology, catering to both recreational and professional acrobats. We offer acro intensives that serve various levels of practitioner. Our experienced coaches approach teaching through a detail oriented lens with an emphasis on process and personal skill building.





PPA’s mission is to make partner acrobatics fun, empowering, inclusive and accessible by providing high quality instruction to novice and experienced practitioners. The ethos of this training program centers around the learning process. We guide students toward developing skills that feel comfortable and connected. We value taking time and reps to build up connection, alignment, and timing with our training partners, We think taking steps back when needed, and building up efficiency in our pathways as bases and flyers is normal within the learning process.





To learn more about PPA, please checkout their website and IG below:





https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/

https://www.instagram.com/progressivepartneracrobatics/





Special thanks to Christine Moonbeam for making this perk possible. Progressive Partner Acrobatics Founder, Director, Coach





Christine (she/her) is passionate about movement! She is seasoned dance, acrobatics and handstand coach with 2 decades of experience as a coach, curriculum writer, and producer. She's the founder, director and coach of Progressive Partner Acrobatics, Coach at LEAP (Little European Acro Programme), co-founder of ATC (Acro Training Camp) & Colorado Acro Fest, and coached at Pitch Catch Circus for 10 years.

Christine's passion for circus ignited while working with underserved youth in Washington D.C through a Social Circus Program called Zip Zap Circus. It was here that her love for circus and partner acrobatics took flight.





She has since immersed herself in partner acrobatics, hand balancing, and strength training. She's dedicated to sharing her knowledge and community building, both in the US and internationally. Her coaching pedagogy shines through the idea of prioritizing process over achievement when it comes to training and learning skills.

Christine believes in the transformative power of acrobatics, seeing it as a tool for personal growth & empowerment, community connection, and mental well-being. Christine is passionate about fostering an inclusive space at her trainings. She wants to be part of the change in the world of circus and acrobatics by building up a diverse community of movers.





When she’s not upside down she is gardening, hiking, and practicing herbalism, engaging in climate & social justice work.