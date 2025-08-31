CSAW's 5th Annual Fundraiser for Circus Artists of Color

CSAW was built on community care and support—and every contribution makes a difference!
Become a CSAW Sponsor and fund an entire Microgrant!
Your name and sponsorship information will be listed on the month that you choose to sponsor.
Illustration by Jean-Tae Francis @tae.illustrates and featuring previous CSAW grant Awardee Stephanie Little Thunder Morphet @theflyingbrain
As a special thank you to a grant sponsor, we're giving a 50% off voucher to Progressive Partner Acrobatics (PPA) Spring Intensive to attend as a flyer in Asheville, NC! In other words, each student will get $1000 off their tuition (based on their lowest tiered pricing of $2000)! This voucher was generously donated by Christine Moonbeam, Founder and Director of PPA.
* Please note that you must meet the prerequisite skill requirements for either track to attend. You will need to send in an application video with proof of skill level to redeem this perk. Please see the list of requirements for their Fall Intensive to ensure you meet the qualifications and to learn more about the program: https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/spring-intensive
About the Spring Intensive:
4 weeks from March 9th - April 3rd
Weeks 1 through 3 offer two consecutive facilitated tracks with multiple workshops a day
Week 4 is Open Training with optional coach support
Work on your regular and reverse hand-to-hand/foot-to-hand, pitching, dance lifts, dynamic skills, group work, and much more
For details on the program please visit: https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/spring-intensive
About PPA: We approach the learning and teaching of acrobatics through a holistic training methodology, catering to both recreational and professional acrobats. We offer acro intensives that serve various levels of practitioner. Our experienced coaches approach teaching through a detail oriented lens with an emphasis on process and personal skill building.
PPA’s mission is to make partner acrobatics fun, empowering, inclusive and accessible by providing high quality instruction to novice and experienced practitioners. The ethos of this training program centers around the learning process. We guide students toward developing skills that feel comfortable and connected. We value taking time and reps to build up connection, alignment, and timing with our training partners, We think taking steps back when needed, and building up efficiency in our pathways as bases and flyers is normal within the learning process.
To learn more about PPA, please checkout their website and IG below:
https://www.progressivepartneracrobatics.com/
https://www.instagram.com/progressivepartneracrobatics/
Special thanks to Christine Moonbeam for making this perk possible. Progressive Partner Acrobatics Founder, Director, Coach
Christine (she/her) is passionate about movement! She is seasoned dance, acrobatics and handstand coach with 2 decades of experience as a coach, curriculum writer, and producer. She's the founder, director and coach of Progressive Partner Acrobatics, Coach at LEAP (Little European Acro Programme), co-founder of ATC (Acro Training Camp) & Colorado Acro Fest, and coached at Pitch Catch Circus for 10 years.
Christine's passion for circus ignited while working with underserved youth in Washington D.C through a Social Circus Program called Zip Zap Circus. It was here that her love for circus and partner acrobatics took flight.
She has since immersed herself in partner acrobatics, hand balancing, and strength training. She's dedicated to sharing her knowledge and community building, both in the US and internationally. Her coaching pedagogy shines through the idea of prioritizing process over achievement when it comes to training and learning skills.
Christine believes in the transformative power of acrobatics, seeing it as a tool for personal growth & empowerment, community connection, and mental well-being. Christine is passionate about fostering an inclusive space at her trainings. She wants to be part of the change in the world of circus and acrobatics by building up a diverse community of movers.
When she’s not upside down she is gardening, hiking, and practicing herbalism, engaging in climate & social justice work.
Donate $500, which funds 40% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and get a $500 voucher to attend a Sweet Retreats program in Mexico! Two available. These vouchers were generously donated by Sweet Retreats.
About Sweet Retreats:
Sweet Retreats Mexico is an all inclusive aerial paradise, designed to give you the traincation of your dreams. Imagine leveling up your skills with world-class coaches, swimming in the ocean between classes, and sharing laughter and connection with an incredible community of aerialists from around the world. Equal parts training and vacation, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.
To learn more: https://sweetretreatsmexico.com/
Terms & Conditions:
Donate $25 and receive a waterproof sticker with exclusive CSAW circus design.
2x2 inch rectangular sticker.
Original design by CSAW Executive Director Xanthia Wolland.
Donate $50 and receive an Instagram Shoutout and a CSAW Sticker.
2x2 inch rectangular sticker.
Original design by CSAW Executive Director Xanthia Wolland.
Donate $75 and receive a 9x7 inch versatile hemp pouch with exclusive CSAW circus design.
Design by CSAW Executive Director Xanthia Wolland.
This product is produced by Bonfire. Product information: The 9"x7" Hemp Blend Pouch is made from a sustainable blend of 55% Hemp and 45% cotton. It features a contrast zipper, self-fabric loop, hemp flag tag, and a tear away label. Dimensions: 9" wide x 7" high
This bag is manufactured in a SEDEX SMETA audited factory where solar panels account for 20% of the factory's annual electricity use and is sewn with high efficiency sewing machines. To learn more about Bonfire's commitment to reducing waste and expanding our curated collection of eco products, please visit our Sustainability page.
Donate $150 and receive an exclusive CSAW ball cap.
This product is made by Bonfire. Here is the product information:
One size fits most!
Hat Measurements: 6 ⅝" - 7 ⅜"
Crown Height: 3 ⅛"
Made from 100% organic cotton washed twill, the Printed Eco Baseball Cap features a 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile baseball cap features matching sewn eyelets, an adjustable self-fabric closure with brass slider and hidden tuck-in, and a tear-away label.
Manufactured in a WRAP-certified factory.
Donate $250 and receive a special CSAW fanny pack with an exclusive CSAW circus design.
Designed by CSAW Executive Director Xanthia Wolland.
This product is made my Bonfire. Here is the product information:
Dimensions: 5" H x 8" W x 1.7" D
Our Matte Hip Pack is made from a smooth matte polyester with knitted cloth and has a capacity of 45.8 cubic inches or 0.75 liters. It features a zippered main compartment, an interior pocket, an adjustable waist strap and a dyed-to-match molded zipper and metal zipper pulls. It measures 5" high, 8" wide, and 1.7" deep.
Donate $400 and receive a special cozy fleece jogger with the CSAW logo.
This product is made by Bonfire. Here is the product information:
The Stanley/Stella Unisex Flyer Jogger is sustainably crafted from a blend of 80% certified organic combed ringspun cotton and 20% recycled polyester brushed 3-end fleece with a 100% organic cotton face that lends a soft feel and smooth surface for optimal printability. It features a modern, medium fit, offering great ease of movement. Premium details include: dyed-to-match drawcords with metal tips, embroidered eyelets, self-fabric elastic waistband, side seam pockets, back welt pocket, 1x1 rib knit cuffs, and a 100% recycled polyester tear-away label.
Donate $500 and receive a special long sleeve cotton shirt with exclusive CSAW circus design.
Designed by CSAW Executive Director Xanthia Wolland.
This product is designed by Bonfire. Product information:
The Allmade Eco Triblend Colorblock Raglan Long Sleeve Tee is made from a blend of 50% recycled polyester, 25% organic ring-spun cotton, and 25% modal sourced from renewable beech trees, to create a soft, high-quality sustainable fabric that uses the equivalent of up to 6 recycled plastic water bottles. It features side seams, a 1x1 rib knit neck, back neck taping, and a recycled tear-away label.
Allmade's shirts are manufactured sustainably in ethical factories, building better jobs and communities around them. Their garment creation process uses less water than conventional tees throughout the production lifecycle and is certified carbon neutral by using preferred materials and carbon offsets. To learn more about Bonfire's commitment to reducing waste and expanding our curated collection of eco products, please visit our Sustainability page.
Donate $550, which funds over 40% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive 50% off of this coaching program as a special thank you!
The Audacity Project (created by Rachel Strickland) is an 8 week guided process, entirely online, to equip creatives with the tools necessary to be working professionals. This 50% voucher is to be used towards enrollment in Cycle 30, which will run in Spring 2026. To learn more about The Audacity Project, click here: https://www.rachelstricklandcreative.com/the-audacity-project
Donate $300, which funds 25% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and get a 2026 IJA Festival Pass and year membership. You won't find this price anywhere else!
The International Jugglers' Association's 79th Annual Festival Team has donated one adult festival package for the 2026 IJA Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana July 27-Aug 2, 2026. https://festival.juggle.org/
This includes a year membership with the IJA.
Festival package includes:
Starting in 2026, with an adult festival package youth are able to attend the IJA Festival gym for FREE! Additional show tickets and t-shirt for youth can be purchased with an adult package. For additional information visit www.festival.juggle.org
Value of $405
Donate $150, which funds over 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive an E-Manual by Aaron Koz of your choosing as a special thank you!
E-Manuals range from C-shaping guides to spinning and swing technique. To see a full list of E-Manuals available for selection, click here: https://aaronkoz.com/shop/
Meet Aaron Koz: Dynamic Aerial Coach Koz has over 10 years of coaching and performing experience worldwide with students ranging CDS artists to recreational students on every continent . Koz’ science-backed, human-centric approach has supported hundreds of coaches & thousands of students via a e-manuals , teacher/performer trainings, and live intensives and workshops with subjects ranging from swinging and c-shaping to overall aerial fitness.
Donate $200, which funds 15% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive this coaching program as a special thank you!!
Receive a full year's of access to MICAH WALTERS MOVEMENT ON DEMAND! This gets you:
Micah Walters is a movement coach specializing in flexibility, acrobatics, and handstands. He has two decades of coaching experience across the fields of gymnastics, dance, yoga and fitness. Walters’ approach emphasizes a philosophy of "Alignment first, then amplitude". This means prioritizing corrective exercises to achieve a baseline of fitness and alignment before pushing for deeper flexibility and skill development.
Leveraging his background in gymnastics, ballet, and circus arts to inform his teaching style, he progresses students through gentle, isolated stretches, followed by more integrated stretches that resemble flexibility skill development. Walters prioritizes testing and building core stability endurance as a foundation for safe and effective flexibility training.
His approach, focusing on understanding and nurturing the body through mindful engagement of muscles during stretches, has been beneficial for students, leading to improved body awareness and increased flexibility. Students appreciate his informed and intelligent approach, particularly the emphasis on active flexibility and building core and back strength.
Check out his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/micah.walters.movement/
Learn more about Micah: https://www.micahwalters.com/
Donate $300, which funds 25% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a mentorship session as a special thank you!
You can build a values-aligned life rooted in justice and accountability, and you don’t have to do it alone. Grounding your actions and relationships in your values and developing political awareness is a challenging process that deserves care and support.
Whether you desire mentorship and accountability for yourself to learn about a specific subject (e.g., gender or racial justice) or your own position in community (e.g., someone from a privileged position creating intentional, inclusive space for others), we can achieve this together through a direct 1:1 coaching or peer mentorship relationship.
During these sessions, we can map your strategy for putting your values into practice. You might come to these sessions wanting to…
Necessary evil is the pain in the gap between what you practice and what you preach. It's the set of challenging, arduous steps you have to take to make praxis out of your values, the discomfort of confronting what you don't yet know, and the uneasiness of asking for help to make a change.
When we train our bodies, we can be humbled and demoralized by the necessary evil of hard work to make changes and grow, and to strengthen ourselves physically amidst the narratives of toxic supremacy cultures.
When we train our minds, we experience the necessary evils of fear and guilt in order to take accountability for how we show up for our communities, and the anxiety of assessing whether our actions align with our values and serve our goals.
The pain of knowing there is distance to travel between who you are and who you want to be is a necessary evil to contend with, but in time, one you can learn to embody. You can be the type of person who is stronger than the ease of the status quo, and learn to live in the discomfort of opposition to the prevalent norms in our political and social world. By recommitting to your values and investing in yourself and a community to hold you accountable, you can be the necessary evil that others confront to catalyze social and political change.
Learn more: https://www.necessaryevil.co/about-necessary-evil
Donate $200 and receive a 90-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Zak McAllister is a Texas based 2-Time Gold Medalist in the International Juggler’s Association World Championships. Zak is known in the juggling community as an innovator who pushes juggling where it has never been. Spend 90 Minutes with Zak to workshop, create, and help influence your own style of juggling. New to juggling or looking for help with a certain trick? Zak can help with that, as well! With over 18 years of juggling experience, you can bounce ideas and questions off of someone who has completely immersed himself in the artform.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon by Zak
Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/zakmcallister/
Donate $200, which funds 15% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and get the rare opportunity to commission a Custom Made Illustration by Jean-Tae Francis.
Jean-Taé is a New York-based circus artist originally from Antigua. A versatile generalist, he specializes in juggling but also brings acrobatics and diabolo to the stage. His performances have taken him across the U.S.—from New York to Chicago to Atlanta—and internationally to countries like Germany and Denmark. When he’s not a performer he often spends most of his time making illustrations of his closest circus friends. He’s been illustrating for just over 8 years now and he keeps getting better as he takes on new challenges.
Check out his illustrations and follow him at https://www.instagram.com/tae.illustrates/
*This illustration features artist Sean Blue. When you claim this perk, you'll send your own image to be created. This is an example of what it might look like!
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Nick (he/they) is an award-winning Asian American circus artist known for his dynamic style peppered with moments of emotive stillness. In 2017, Nick ran away from the world of clinical dietetics to join the circus, specializing in aerial rope, straps, silks, and cyr wheel. He has performed with Dolly Parton, Acrobatic Conundrum, Celebrity Cruises Entertainment, and fulfilled his dream of joining Cirque du Soleil's South American tour of Messi10 in 2023 and 2024.
As a queer person of color, much of Nick’s personal work is inspired by themes of race and emotional trauma, but also hope. He hopes his work will inspire others to think more critically of life around them and how they can change things for the better. Now, Nick is very happy living his dreams of traveling and performing around the world. Let him bring you on an adventure.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/heysexytiger/
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Megan Mallouk is a Chicago based circus artist and instructor specializing in lyra, aerial cube, and cloud swing. Her background is rooted in rhythmic gymnastics, dance, and theater. She is a graduate of both NECCA’s ProTrack Program and AirCraft Circus’ Full Time Program in the UK. She has taught as a core instructor at NECCA, Aloft Circus Arts, The Actors Gymnasium, Show Circus Studio, and Aerial Horizon. In addition, Megan has taught workshops across the US and has worked as an aerial trainer for Royal Caribbean.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/miss_macaroni
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you! Two available!
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/circkoz/
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Aerial was born into a circus family, and took the stage by storm at age 4. Her father a Juggler, her mother an Aerialist (where she got her name), she had no natural talent at either but was destined for the stage. She discovered the hula hoop at age 12 and the rest is history. Aerials childhood was spent performing in her parent’s show, training at her mother’s circus school Xelias Aerial Arts in Minneapolis, and competing in Rhythmic gymnastics, always taking first place with the hoop.
In 2013 Aerial graduated from the prestigious École de Cirque de Québec
(Québec City, CA) and has since performed in over 30 countries. She has toured with Les 7 Doigts de la Main (Montréal, CA), Broadways Pippin (1st National Tour), Strut and Fret (Australia), Circus Monti (Switzerland), Shoestring Circus (Bellingham, WA) and Cheapshot (Las Vegas, NV), to name a few. You may recognize her from her 13 seasons performing with The Midnight Circus in Chicago!
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/aerialem/
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Em Holt (they/he/she) is a genderfluid movement artist, burlesque and drag performer, and aerialist based in Chicago, IL. After a twelve year competitive gymnastics career, Em attended Florida State University where they performed with the FSU Flying High Circus, excelling in flying and swinging trapeze. Em also continued to pursue and perform various movement and dance styles including hip hop and bellydance, and has been independently touring and performing across the US as burlesque and circus bombshell, Karma Carnelian, since 2023. They wield their multidisciplinarity to full advantage, using their acrobatic movement background to compliment their award winning stage presence and audience connectivity on stage.
Em has performed coast to coast, from the Hubba Hubba Revue in San Francisco, CA, to the House of Yes in NYC, and is currently training and creating new works that blend ground acrobatics and single point trapeze in Chicago.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/dem_holt/
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Elly Craig is a cyr wheel, partner acro, and general circus artist and coach who embraces giggling, being weird, and making mistakes.
As a performer and a coach, they are interested in community based connection and building radical, inclusive, and safe spaces.
Elly has performed with companies such as Circus Evo, Yuri K Productions, Legoland, Boston Circus Guild, and Aloft Circus Arts, but mostly wants to be known for making life a little more fun and working hard.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Skylar Coutinho has been inspired by movement as long as she can remember. She grew up training in gymnastics and performing with her acrobatic dance team. After she started coaching gymnastics at age 15, she realized her love for the art of teaching and has since dedicated herself to learning, teaching and performing.
Forever a student, Skylar loves to learn new things. In addition to tumbling and pole, Sky has studied extensively in partner acrobatics, hula hooping, aerial arts, flexibility and hand balancing. She also enjoys ice skating, snowboarding and rock climbing! Really anything that allows her to be in the great outdoors!
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Justin Durham (he/him) is a Chicago-born handbalancer, aerialist (straps specialist), acrobat, and dancer whose passion for circus began at age three with his training at the Actors Gymnasium. An honours graduate of the National Centre for Circus Arts in London, his dynamic stage presence has taken him around the world with companies including Cirque Dreams, Cirque Us, Midnight Circus, and the sultry spectacle AirOtic Soirée. Justin’s artistry has earned him a Silver Medal at Viva Fest in Las Vegas and an International Circus Award at Krystallpalast in Germany.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/justintime.7/
Donate $125, which funds 10% of a BIPOC Microgrant, and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Camille Swift is a Chicago-based circus artist, specializing in static trapeze, dance trapeze, and aerial sling, with extensive training in traditional arts (ballet, piano, oil painting) and a few less conventional ones (breakdancing, Japanese swordsmanship). Her passion is creating acts that are highly skilled yet imaginative, expressive and visually striking. She speaks fluent French and has traveled to Paris and Montreal to train and develop her acts. Camille is also a visual artist, focusing in figurative oil painting, book arts, and collage. She has performed in AirOtic with Les Farfadais, CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil at Club Med Opio-en-Provence as well as performed multiple times at the Seattle Moisture Festival and various shows and cabarets across the Midwest. When not performing or creating, she works as a professional aerial coach, training her students in dynamic form and technique, helping them develop a professional standard of creative and acrobatic movement, and the more general but still critical skill of body maintenance to keep a professional aerialist in peak form.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/femme_fenix/
Donate $150 and receive a 60-minute private lesson as a special thank you!
Meet Sirus: I am a researcher, community organizer, acrobat, educator, and trainer who values justice, critical engagement, and moving from felt sense to action. I deeply believe that working toward social and political change cannot happen without integrating our minds and bodies, and bringing our whole selves in alignment with our values.
My physical training philosophy centers the idea that all bodies are good and worthy of relationship, and my training modalities are informed by my personal experience in weight training, handbalance, and partner acrobatics, as well as extensive experience with injury recovery. My mental training philosophy emphasizes a felt sense of curiosity and enlivenment, and connecting lived experience to thematic narratives.
*Lesson will be virtual unless otherwise agreed upon
Learn more: https://www.necessaryevil.co/handstands
Donate $150 and receive a 3-Class Pass to 3AM Theatre Studio in Astoria (NYC) as a special thank you! Please note, this perk must be redeemed in-person.
Perk Description: A 3-Class Pass for any dance or circus class at the newly-launched 3AM Theatre Studio in Astoria (NYC)! Choose from a wide selection including: Contemporary Floorwork & Partnering, Handstands, Flexibility, Juggling, and Ballet. Classes currently run Monday - Friday, and you can find the schedule here: https://momence.com/u/3am-theatre-pAKWXo
3AM Theatre is a Queens-based performance company and creative hub where circus, dance, and theatre converge with striking visuals and immersive design. Led by Kyle Driggs, Logan Kerr, and Book Kennison, 3AM develops original productions, curates performance series, and operates a studio devoted to supporting both artists and audiences.
We also offer classes and workshops that open the world of movement and circus to everyone—from curious beginners to seasoned professionals. Whether you’re building new skills, refining your technique, or simply looking for an inspiring place to move, our studio welcomes you.
Follow 3AM Theatre on Instagram for updates and new class announcements! https://www.instagram.com/3amtheatre/
Donate $100 and receive two handmade handstand blocks (1 pair) by CSAW Team Member Kevin Flanagan as a special thank you.
Donate $100 and receive a one-of-a-kind handcrafted crochet top made by Ash Meyers. They are stretchy but are about size M/L. Please add in comments which top you would like (1 per $100 donation)
Donate $75 and receive a 3 months to exclusive content on PJ Perry's Patreon as a special thank you!
About: PJ's Patreon access to weekly Zoom classes, one of which, every week, will be a handstand class or ground class specifically tailored to suit the aerialist, but great for anyone interested in getting upside down! Beginners are absolutely welcome, this is for you. The other classes will round out your aerial training with rotating content designed to bring balance to an aerial practice. Class topics include super-short leg workouts because while we'd like to pretend that area doesn't exist, one needs to do something down there; mini skill break downs such as C-shaping drills, mobility sessions, shoulder prehab and rehab, specific vertical moves, handstand drills, etc... I often will run full-length class series in choreography and conditioning in the air as well.
By the way, classes will be recorded and the link to the recording will be posted immediately after class and made available for a week, so if you can't make the time, you will still have access!
PJ has been multi-disciplinary aerialist since 2008, specializing in corde lisse since 2013. She loves the simplicity of this apparatus and thrives on chasing momentum. Her performance work is defined by her love of the narrative, with a strong sense of intuitive pathways, while her coaching technique draws from a wide array of sources, ranging from scientific to experiential.
Coaching should be comprised of encouraging self-discovery of pathways, learning multiple techniques, and pushing physical limits, in equal parts. In addition to her 20 years of movement instruction and teaching experience, PJ holds a masters degree in kinesiology and loves to utilize her background to develop a user-friendly language regarding complex movement. This particular approach has enabled her to assist many students and performing artists to access one of the more complicated rope skills, rolling while ascending. PJ currently coaches on aerial rope and on the ground, teaching basic handbalancing.
PJ currently lives in Bellingham, Washington, and is active in the Bellingham Circus Guild, though one can occasionally catch her in Seattle. She has performed with the Acrobatic Conundrum, Circus Monti, Venardos Circus, the Aerialistas, Bellingham Circus Guild, the Dream Science Circus, Western Australian Circus Festival, Moisture Festival, Apogee Aerial Dance Festival, Southern Fried Circus Festival, Vashon Open Air Festival, Denver Aerial Arts Festival, Vancouver Circus Festival and in Stuttgart, Germany, at the Friedrichsbau Variete. Her current projects include a collaboration with Eve Diamond called Girls Gone Rope, ongoing collaborations with aerial hoop superstar, Dream Frohe, and continued solo rope development.
Learn more: https://www.patreon.com/nerdial
