Columbus Society of Communicating Arts

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Columbus Society of Communicating Arts

About the memberships

Become a Member of CSCA

Student Membership
$35

Valid until July 28, 2027

Annual individual membership available to current students only.

Professional Membership
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Annual individual professional membership.

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

Limited time offer! Become a lifetime member of CSCA and never pay to renew your membership again. All annual benefits of professional membership, plus one free ticket to the Creative Best Awards Show each year.

Academic Group Membership
$300

Valid until July 28, 2027

Designed for colleges and universities: a transferable 5-member bundle for faculty and staff. Any five employees from your institution may attend speaker events at no cost. Additional membership benefits including special events and discounts available throughout the year.

Teams Group Membership
$350

Valid until July 28, 2027

Designed for corporate, studio, and agency teams: a transferable 5-member bundle for employees. Any five employees from your organization may attend speaker events at no cost. Additional membership benefits including special events and discounts available throughout the year.

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