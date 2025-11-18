Become a Member of CSCA

About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Annual individual membership available to current students only.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Annual individual professional membership.
No expiration
Limited time offer! Become a lifetime member of CSCA and never pay to renew your membership again. All annual benefits of professional membership, plus one free ticket to the Creative Best Awards Show each year.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Designed for colleges and universities: a transferable 5-member bundle for faculty and staff. Any five employees from your institution may attend speaker events at no cost. Additional membership benefits including special events and discounts available throughout the year.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Designed for corporate, studio, and agency teams: a transferable 5-member bundle for employees. Any five employees from your organization may attend speaker events at no cost. Additional membership benefits including special events and discounts available throughout the year.
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