CSCA Presents: Maddie McGarvey

About this event
This price is for professional non-members. CSCA members get in free to all speaker events with an active membership.
(See event details for the link to membership if you'd like to renew or become a member!)
This price is for student non-members. CSCA members get in free to all speaker events with an active membership.
(See event details for the link to membership if you'd like to renew or become a member!)
$
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