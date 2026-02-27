Columbus Society of Communicating Arts

Hosted by

Columbus Society of Communicating Arts

About this event

CSCA Presents: Maddie McGarvey

1550 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201, USA

Professional Non-Member General Admission
$20

This price is for professional non-members. CSCA members get in free to all speaker events with an active membership.


(See event details for the link to membership if you'd like to renew or become a member!)

Student Non-Member General Admission
$5

This price is for student non-members. CSCA members get in free to all speaker events with an active membership.


(See event details for the link to membership if you'd like to renew or become a member!)

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