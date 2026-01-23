Council for the Study of Community Colleges

Offered by

Council for the Study of Community Colleges

About the memberships

CSCC Membership

Administrator/Faculty/Other Professional
$180

Renews yearly on: December 31

ADMINISTRATOR/FACULTY/OTHER PROFESSIONAL is open to individuals interested in the study of community colleges and to professionals working in community colleges. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.

Emeritus
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31

EMERITUS is open to retired university professors or retired community college educators. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.

Graduate Student
$80

Renews yearly on: December 31

GRADUATE STUDENT is open to enrolled graduate students interested in community college education. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.


NOTE: For Graduate Student membership, you must provide a valid .edu email address.

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