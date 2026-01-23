CSCC Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
ADMINISTRATOR/FACULTY/OTHER PROFESSIONAL is open to individuals interested in the study of community colleges and to professionals working in community colleges. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.
Renews yearly on: December 31
EMERITUS is open to retired university professors or retired community college educators. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.
Renews yearly on: December 31
GRADUATE STUDENT is open to enrolled graduate students interested in community college education. Membership expires on December 31 of each year.
NOTE: For Graduate Student membership, you must provide a valid .edu email address.
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