C.S.D.F Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Saturday Pack Walks and public access training. Members get 2 pack wars a month, plus private lesson discounts.
Renews monthly
Club members help support and aid in rescuing future service dogs for the training program. All members receive a members shirt, news letter and members will be invited to the annual galas and events.
Renews monthly
Local business support. Members will be branded on C.S.D.F. website, news letters and banners at local events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!