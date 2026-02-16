Children Service Dogs Foundation Inc

Children Service Dogs Foundation Inc

C.S.D.F Memberships

SD Training Club member
$99

Renews monthly

Saturday Pack Walks and public access training. Members get 2 pack wars a month, plus private lesson discounts.

SD Rescue Club Member
$61

Renews monthly

Club members help support and aid in rescuing future service dogs for the training program. All members receive a members shirt, news letter and members will be invited to the annual galas and events.

Business Affiliate Members
$199

Renews monthly

Local business support. Members will be branded on C.S.D.F. website, news letters and banners at local events.

