CSEP Golf Tournament 2026

Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course 12000 McCombs St

El Paso, TX 79934, USA

Four Player Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One Player
$125
Title Sponsor
$10,000

Three teams

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banners

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Provide branded merchandise to participating players

Double Eagle Sponsor
$5,000

Two teams

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on every golf cart. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

One team

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media

Birdie Sponsor
$2,000

One team

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

Water/Soda Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner Recognition at the awards ceremony

Hole Sponsor
$250

Signage per hole

Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner

Recognition at the awards ceremony

