CSEP Golf Tournament 2026

Hosted by
About this event
El Paso, TX 79934, USA
Three teams
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banners
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Provide branded merchandise to participating players
Two teams
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on every golf cart. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
One team
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media
One team
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner Recognition at the awards ceremony
Signage per hole
Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner
Recognition at the awards ceremony
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!