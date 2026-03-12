Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
What's Included:
What's Included:
What's Included:
What's Included:
What's Included:
What's Included:
We will have one “Main Event” sponsor on Friday night of ‘The Strip’. This sponsor will have their logo placed throughout the event space, reserved VIP seating at dinner, and a premium spot in the players booklet.
This sponsor will have their logo displayed on each page of the golf genius app and on each tv displaying the live scores in the clubhouse.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!