Opportunity Center Foundation

Hosted by

Opportunity Center Foundation

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities

Cattle Baron
$10,000

What's Included:

  • four man team
  • four horserace entries
  • four VIP parking spots
  • VIP seating @ events
  • logo on welcome banner
  • logo on hanging banner
  • logo on tee box sign
  • website recognition
  • social media recognition
  • premier advertising in booklet
Trail Boss
$8,500

What's Included:

  • four man team
  • four vip parking spots
  • logo on welcome banner
  • logo on hanging banner
  • logo on tee box sign
  • website recognition
  • social media recognition
Top Hand
$4,500

What's Included:

  • four social passes
  • four vip parking spots
  • logo on welcome banner
  • logo on hanging banner
  • logo on tee box sign
  • website recognition
  • social media recognition
Wrangler
$2,000

What's Included:

  • two social passes
  • one vip parking spot
  • logo on welcome banner
  • logo on hanging banner
  • logo on tee box sign
  • website recognition
  • social media recognition
Cowpoke
$600

What's Included:

  • logo on welcome banner
  • logo on hanging banner
  • logo on tee box sign
Greenhorn
$300

What's Included:

  • tee box sign at each course
Main Event Sponsor
$5,000

We will have one “Main Event” sponsor on Friday night of ‘The Strip’. This sponsor will have their logo placed throughout the event space, reserved VIP seating at dinner, and a premium spot in the players booklet.

Golf Genius Sponsor
$5,000

This sponsor will have their logo displayed on each page of the golf genius app and on each tv displaying the live scores in the clubhouse.

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