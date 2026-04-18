Hosted by

Shadows Nation Football Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

CSHS Football Silent Auction - Pickleball Tournament

Tangles Salon Package & Yoga Democracy Gift Card- $450 Value item
Tangles Salon Package & Yoga Democracy Gift Card- $450 Value
$180

Starting bid

Valued at $450


Tangles Salon Package:

www.tanglesaz.com

  • Davies Hair Oil
  • Davies All-in-One Milk
  • Davies Shampoo
  • Davies Conditioner
  • Tangles Salon $50 Gift Card
  • Tote Bag

$150 Yoga Democracy Gift Card

Eco-Friendly activewear

www.yogademocracy.com

Senior Photo Session with Shelby Voss - $250 Value item
Senior Photo Session with Shelby Voss - $250 Value item
Senior Photo Session with Shelby Voss - $250 Value item
Senior Photo Session with Shelby Voss - $250 Value
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Mini Senior photo session

Must be used on a weekday in January of 2027

https://www.instagram.com/shelbyvossphotography/

CHS Falcons Fan Basket item
CHS Falcons Fan Basket
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $265


Basket Includes:

  • Embroidered White Hooded Sweatshirt (L)
  • Falcon Football T-Shirt (M)
  • $50 Concession Credit for Football Games
  • Reserved VIP Parking for Varsity Home Games for the 2026 Season
PING G440 Driver & VIP fitting & Factory Tour item
PING G440 Driver & VIP fitting & Factory Tour
$300

Starting bid

Valued at $750

Enjoy a VIP fitting experience and tour at the world headquarters of PING Golf in Phoenix, Arizona.


This package includes a personalized club fitting for a G440 PING Driver, along with a tour of the PING facility. Whether you’re a dedicated golfer or a PING fan, this is a rare opportunity to see how elite golf equipment is designed and fit by the experts.


Details:

  • VIP club fitting at PING Headquarters for a G440 Driver with standard shaft
  • A tour of the PING Phoenix facility
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Ideal for: Golfers of all skill levels

Availability may vary by season and is subject to scheduling.

Expiration: Expires March 2027

Hydralive Package item
Hydralive Package
$600

Starting bid

Valued at $1,514


Package includes:

  • $25 Gift Card
  • 10 Cryo Sessions
  • 6-Month Family Membership
  • Hydralive Hat
  • Hydralive Shirt

Hydralive offers:

  • IV Therapy
  • Vitamin Injections
  • Cryotherapy
  • Weight Loss Therapy
  • Hormone Replacement
  • Peptides
2-Night Luxury Stay at The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess item
2-Night Luxury Stay at The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
$650

Starting bid

Valued at $1,600


Escape to desert luxury with a two-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, one of Arizona’s premier resort destinations. This package includes two nights of accommodations, with room, tax, and resort fees included, allowing you to relax and enjoy everything this iconic Scottsdale resort has to offer—from world-class pools and spas to exceptional dining and scenic

desert surroundings. A perfect getaway combining comfort, elegance, and the best of Scottsdale resort living.


Details:

  • Value: $1,600
  • 2-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
  • Room, tax, and resort fees included
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ


Blackout Dates: Blackout dates apply and may include, but are not limited to, holidays, special events, and the WM Phoenix Open (WMPO).


Expiration: Certificate expires April 2027.


PING Golf Bag + Premium Teebox Simulator Experience item
PING Golf Bag + Premium Teebox Simulator Experience item
PING Golf Bag + Premium Teebox Simulator Experience
$160

Starting bid

Valued at $390


Elevate your golf game with a premium package designed for both style and play. This offering includes a brand‑new PING golf bag, known for its durability, performance‑driven design, and sleek aesthetic—perfect for golfers who want equipment that works as hard as they do.


To complement your new gear, enjoy two complimentary hours of Premium Teebox Golf Simulator Bay Time, at one of the region’s top indoor golf simulator venues. Bring up to four people and step into a high-tech environment featuring advanced swing analytics, championship-level virtual courses, and a comfortable lounge atmosphere ideal for practice or

play. Whether you're sharpening your skills, hosting a fun outing with friends, or simply enjoying the latest in golf technology, this package delivers a memorable experience on and off the course.


Details:

  • Value: $390
  • PING Hooferlite Golf Bag - multiple color options
  • Two complimentary hours at Premium Teebox Golf
  • Valid for up to four people
  • Location: Cave Creek, AZ
  • Ideal for: Golfers of all skill levels

Expiration: This offer is valid to use before July 31st, 2026.


Custom Stitch Golf Bag & Premium Teebox Simulator Experience item
Custom Stitch Golf Bag & Premium Teebox Simulator Experience item
Custom Stitch Golf Bag & Premium Teebox Simulator Experience
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $530


Elevate your golf game with a premium package designed for both style and play. This offer includes a brand new STITCH golf bag, known for its stylish design, high-quality materials, and innovative features. Designed to be lightweight making them comfortable to carry during a round of golf.


To complement your new gear, enjoy two complimentary hours of Premium Teebox Golf Simulator Bay Time, at one of the region’s top indoor golf simulator venues. Bring up to four people and step into a high-tech environment featuring advanced swing analytics, championship-level virtual courses, and a comfortable lounge atmosphere ideal for practice or

play. Whether you&#39;re sharpening your skills, hosting a fun outing with friends, or simply enjoying the latest in golf technology, this package delivers a memorable experience on and off the course.


Details:

  • STITCH Golf Bag
  • Two complimentary hours at Premium Teebox Golf
  • Valid for up to four people
  • Location: Cave Creek, AZ
  • Ideal for: Golfers of all skill levels


Expiration: This offer is valid to use before July 31st, 2026.

Mini Family Photo Session with Lara Lipscomb item
Mini Family Photo Session with Lara Lipscomb item
Mini Family Photo Session with Lara Lipscomb item
Mini Family Photo Session with Lara Lipscomb
$140

Starting bid

Valued at $350


Soft, clean and timeless photos that capture your family's story. Mini sessions are the perfect session if you're looking for something quick and easy!


Good through May 2027

Details:

  • 30 minute session
  • 50 images
  • North Valley Locations

https://www.laralipscombphotography.com/

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