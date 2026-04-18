CSHS Football Silent Auction - Pickleball Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $450
Tangles Salon Package:
$150 Yoga Democracy Gift Card
Eco-Friendly activewear
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Mini Senior photo session
Must be used on a weekday in January of 2027
Starting bid
Valued at $265
Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Valued at $750
Enjoy a VIP fitting experience and tour at the world headquarters of PING Golf in Phoenix, Arizona.
This package includes a personalized club fitting for a G440 PING Driver, along with a tour of the PING facility. Whether you’re a dedicated golfer or a PING fan, this is a rare opportunity to see how elite golf equipment is designed and fit by the experts.
Details:
Availability may vary by season and is subject to scheduling.
Expiration: Expires March 2027
Starting bid
Valued at $1,514
Package includes:
Hydralive offers:
Starting bid
Valued at $1,600
Escape to desert luxury with a two-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, one of Arizona’s premier resort destinations. This package includes two nights of accommodations, with room, tax, and resort fees included, allowing you to relax and enjoy everything this iconic Scottsdale resort has to offer—from world-class pools and spas to exceptional dining and scenic
desert surroundings. A perfect getaway combining comfort, elegance, and the best of Scottsdale resort living.
Details:
Blackout Dates: Blackout dates apply and may include, but are not limited to, holidays, special events, and the WM Phoenix Open (WMPO).
Expiration: Certificate expires April 2027.
Starting bid
Valued at $390
Elevate your golf game with a premium package designed for both style and play. This offering includes a brand‑new PING golf bag, known for its durability, performance‑driven design, and sleek aesthetic—perfect for golfers who want equipment that works as hard as they do.
To complement your new gear, enjoy two complimentary hours of Premium Teebox Golf Simulator Bay Time, at one of the region’s top indoor golf simulator venues. Bring up to four people and step into a high-tech environment featuring advanced swing analytics, championship-level virtual courses, and a comfortable lounge atmosphere ideal for practice or
play. Whether you're sharpening your skills, hosting a fun outing with friends, or simply enjoying the latest in golf technology, this package delivers a memorable experience on and off the course.
Details:
Expiration: This offer is valid to use before July 31st, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $530
Elevate your golf game with a premium package designed for both style and play. This offer includes a brand new STITCH golf bag, known for its stylish design, high-quality materials, and innovative features. Designed to be lightweight making them comfortable to carry during a round of golf.
To complement your new gear, enjoy two complimentary hours of Premium Teebox Golf Simulator Bay Time, at one of the region’s top indoor golf simulator venues. Bring up to four people and step into a high-tech environment featuring advanced swing analytics, championship-level virtual courses, and a comfortable lounge atmosphere ideal for practice or
play. Whether you're sharpening your skills, hosting a fun outing with friends, or simply enjoying the latest in golf technology, this package delivers a memorable experience on and off the course.
Details:
Expiration: This offer is valid to use before July 31st, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $350
Soft, clean and timeless photos that capture your family's story. Mini sessions are the perfect session if you're looking for something quick and easy!
Good through May 2027
Details:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!