CSHS Football Silent Auction - Pickleball Tournament

Valued at $750



Enjoy a VIP fitting experience and tour at the world headquarters of PING Golf in Phoenix, Arizona.



This package includes a personalized club fitting for a G440 PING Driver, along with a tour of the PING facility. Whether you’re a dedicated golfer or a PING fan, this is a rare opportunity to see how elite golf equipment is designed and fit by the experts.





Details:

VIP club fitting at PING Headquarters for a G440 Driver with standard shaft

A tour of the PING Phoenix facility

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Ideal for: Golfers of all skill levels

Availability may vary by season and is subject to scheduling.

Expiration: Expires March 2027