The Watermens Museum

Hosted by

The Watermens Museum

About this event

CSI Chesapeake: Coastal Investigators Summer Day Camp

309 Water St

Yorktown, VA 23690, USA

CSI Chesapeake: Coastal Investigators Summer Day Camp
$350

5 day Summer Day Camp

After Camp Extension (Monday)
$25

Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM

During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.

After Camp Extension ( Tuesday)
$25

Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM

During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.

After Camp Extension (Wednesday)
$25

Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM

During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.

After Camp Extension (Thursday)
$25

Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM

During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.

After Camp Extension ( Friday)
$25

Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM

During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.

After Camp Extension (full week- Monday to Friday)
$100

This After Camp Extension ticket covers Monday to Friday 3:00pm to 5:30pm

Add a donation for The Watermens Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!