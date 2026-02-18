CSI Chesapeake: Coastal Investigators Summer Day Camp

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About this event
5 day Summer Day Camp
Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM
During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.
Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM
During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.
Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM
During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.
Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM
During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.
Grants one student access to day extension from 3:00 PM until 5:30PM
During this time students will have time to read, craft and play games in the Carriage house.
This After Camp Extension ticket covers Monday to Friday 3:00pm to 5:30pm
$
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