CSI / NAWIC FM246 5th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes advertising throughout the event, on all marketing materials, and a complimentary Hole Sponsorship, subject to availability & includes Box Lunch(s) Please note below quantity & any dietary restrictions. Please specify if you will be providing your own sponsor sign or if you will need one provided.
Includes advertising at the event, on the Box Lunches and at the Social.
Includes advertising at the event and at the Driving Range.
Set-up your own advertising, booth and/or mini game at a tee with the opportunity to interact with the golfers. 16 spots and priority given in order of reservations and anticipated use. Box Lunches are included at no additional charge. Please note # and any Dietary Restrictions. (Tables & Chairs not provided.) Please specify if you will be providing your own sponsor sign or if you will need one provided.
($125/Player) - Includes 18 Holes of Golf, 2 Double Cards, 4 Box Lunches, 4 Drink Tickets, Balls for use at the Driving Range prior to the shotgun start & Entry into the Door Prizes for Each Player. List Team Name, Each Golfer's Name & any dietary restrictions below!
Max of 1 per player or 4 per Team. If purchased, each player on the team gets 1additional re-shot once during the round. Players can purchase now or during registration at the event.
Max of 1 per player or 4 per Team. If purchased, each player on the team gets 1 additional re-shot by throwing the ball instead of hitting it, once during the round. Players may purchase now or during registration at the event.
Door Prize Donations can be brought to the tournament during registration. If you would like to drop them off or mail them earlier, they can be delivered to Kara Barber at Foss Architecture + Interiors; 810 First Ave. N.; Fargo, ND 58102. Donations are always welcome with out prior notice.
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