CSLP Alpine Booster Club's Shop

Designed for cold Minnesota practices and race days, this adult-size heavy weight face buff provides extra warmth while representing CSLP Alpine.
Proceeds support CSLP Alpine Boosters, including race meals, coaching support, and coaching-related needs.
Stay warm and show your CSLP Alpine pride! This adult-size medium weight face buff is great for everyday training, practices, and milder winter race days.
First come, first serve. These premium made stickers are made to be placed on your vehicle. Represent the team around town! Quantities limited so place your order now.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!