CSLRA 2026 Annual Meeting - Optional Activities - Lunch & Beer Tasting

Enjoy lunch from the regular lunch menu (included) and 2 flights of beer tasting or 2 individual beers from the extensive beer offering at Ballast Point Brewing Company's tasting room, located near Little Italy and within walking distance from our hotel.
Enjoy lunch from the regular lunch menu (included) and 2 flights of beer tasting or 2 individual beers from the extensive beer offering at Ballast Point Brewing Company's tasting room, located near Little Italy and within walking distance from our hotel.
Lunch and Beer Tasting -transfer from Sailing
$95
ticket paid by partial refund for sailing $150 - $95 = $55 refunded from sailing, $95 applied to Lunch and Beer Tasting
ticket paid by partial refund for sailing $150 - $95 = $55 refunded from sailing, $95 applied to Lunch and Beer Tasting
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