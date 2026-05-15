California Short Line Railroad Association

Hosted by

California Short Line Railroad Association

About this event

CSLRA 2026 Annual Meeting - Optional Activities - Lunch & Beer Tasting

2215 India St

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Lunch and Beer Tasting
$95
Enjoy lunch from the regular lunch menu (included) and 2 flights of beer tasting or 2 individual beers from the extensive beer offering at Ballast Point Brewing Company's tasting room, located near Little Italy and within walking distance from our hotel.
Lunch and Beer Tasting -transfer from Sailing
$95

ticket paid by partial refund for sailing $150 - $95 = $55 refunded from sailing, $95 applied to Lunch and Beer Tasting

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