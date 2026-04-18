California Short Line Railroad Association

Hosted by

California Short Line Railroad Association

About this event

CSLRA 2026 Annual Meeting - Optional Activity - Golf

2000 Visalia Row

Coronado, CA 92118

Golf
$125

8 left!

Enjoy 18 holes of golf overlooking San Diego Bay on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course. Tee times will be scheduled between 1:00 and 2:00 PM. Golf cart and advance reservation fees are included in the price. Rental club sets are available from the Pro Shop at an additional cost of $65 plus tax (pay directly to the Pro Shop). Golfers must check in with the Starter 20 minutes prior to their tee time.

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