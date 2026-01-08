CSLRA 2026 Sacramento Meeting

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Event registration for delegates from CSLRA Member Companies (2026 dues paid) - Regular Rate.
Event Registration for delegates from companies that are not current (2026 dues paid) CSLRA members.
Event registration and Silver Sponsor status for delegates from any company, whether current CSLRA member or not.
Event registration and Gold Sponsor status for delegates from any company, whether current CSLRA member or not.
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