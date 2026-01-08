California Short Line Railroad Association

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California Short Line Railroad Association

About this event

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CSLRA 2026 Sacramento Meeting

100 Capitol Mall

Sacramento, CA 95814

Event Registration - CSLRA Members (Regular Rate)
$180

Event registration for delegates from CSLRA Member Companies (2026 dues paid) - Regular Rate.

Event Registration - Non-CSLRA members
$225

Event Registration for delegates from companies that are not current (2026 dues paid) CSLRA members.

Event Registration and Silver Sponsorship
$500

Event registration and Silver Sponsor status for delegates from any company, whether current CSLRA member or not.

Event Registration and Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Event registration and Gold Sponsor status for delegates from any company, whether current CSLRA member or not.

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