CSP Athletics Award Ceremony

About this event
VIP access to "Mix and Mingle" with teammates, coaches, and friends before the ceremony and enjoy light refreshments, music, photos, and team bonding. Dress to impress in semi-formal attire! Donations gratefully accepted.
VIP access to "Mix and Mingle" with teammates, coaches, and friends before the ceremony and enjoy light refreshments, music, photos, and team bonding. Donations gratefully accepted.
$3+ donation requested to contribute towards refreshments and supplies. Limit two guests due to space limitations. Parents/caregivers can also drop off their athlete(s) and pick them up afterwards. Contact [email protected] for assistance in covering the costs or to see if additional tickets are available. Thank you for your support!
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