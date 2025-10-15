CSPES Fall Festival Tickets (On Site Pick-up)

Hosted by
FREE entry with RSVP! 🎉 Each RSVP includes 1 raffle ticket to vote for Best Trunk. Enjoy the pumpkin patch (1 free pumpkin per child, while supplies last), face painting, haunted hallway, petting zoo, yard games & more!
🎯 Carnival Games = 1 Ticket
🍎 Apple Cider = 1 Ticket
🍰 Sweet Stroll (per round) = 1 Ticket
🎟️ Raffle Basket Entries = 1 Ticket
Food trucks, henna tattoos, and vendors will be cash or credit only.
Discounted tickets. 10 Tickets for $8.
This wristband grants you unlimited play at all carnival games throughout the festival! After each turn, you’ll simply return to the end of the line to play again.
👉 Please note: Wristbands are valid for carnival games only and do not include other ticketed activities. One wristband is required for each player.
