Chesapeake Science Point Elementary Public Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

CSPES Fall Festival Tickets (On Site Pick-up)

1503 Signature Dr

Hanover, MD 21076, USA

FREE Adult Entry
Free

FREE entry with RSVP! 🎉 Each RSVP includes 1 raffle ticket to vote for Best Trunk. Enjoy the pumpkin patch (1 free pumpkin per child, while supplies last), face painting, haunted hallway, petting zoo, yard games & more!


FREE Child Entry (6th grade and Under)
Free

FREE entry with RSVP! 🎉 Each RSVP includes 1 raffle ticket to vote for Best Trunk. Enjoy the pumpkin patch (1 free pumpkin per child, while supplies last), face painting, haunted hallway, petting zoo, yard games & more!

Single Ticket
$1

🎯 Carnival Games = 1 Ticket

🍎 Apple Cider = 1 Ticket

🍰 Sweet Stroll (per round) = 1 Ticket

🎟️ Raffle Basket Entries = 1 Ticket

Food trucks, henna tattoos, and vendors will be cash or credit only.

10 Tickets
$8

Discounted tickets. 10 Tickets for $8.

🎯 Carnival Games = 1 Ticket

🍎 Apple Cider = 1 Ticket

🍰 Sweet Stroll (per round) = 1 Ticket

🎟️ Raffle Basket Entries = 1 Ticket

Food trucks, henna tattoos, and vendors will be cash or credit only.

Carnival Game Wristband
$10

This wristband grants you unlimited play at all carnival games throughout the festival! After each turn, you’ll simply return to the end of the line to play again.

👉 Please note: Wristbands are valid for carnival games only and do not include other ticketed activities. One wristband is required for each player.

