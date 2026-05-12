Offered by

Chesapeake Science Point Elementary Public Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

About the memberships

CSPES PTO Membership 2026 - 2027

Platinum Membership
$50

Valid until June 30

Gold Membership Benefits (Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications and early event registration) + Family Name on Website + One Newly Designed PTO T-shirt or $15 spirit wear voucher (Must Order prior to Aug 19, 2026 for T-shirt).

Gold Membership
$15

Valid until June 30

Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications, and early event registration.

Gold Staff Membership
$5

Valid until June 30

Must be a CSPES Staff Member during the 2026-2027 School Year - Gold Member Benefits (Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications, and early event registration).

Gold Staff Membership (CASH PAYMENT)
Free

Valid until June 30

This membership option is available to CSPES staff members only. $5 Cash Payment should be made directly to the CSPES Assistant Principal. Membership will become active only after payment has been received and verified.

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