CSPES PTO Membership 2026 - 2027

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
Gold Membership Benefits (Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications and early event registration) + Family Name on Website + One Newly Designed PTO T-shirt or $15 spirit wear voucher (Must Order prior to Aug 19, 2026 for T-shirt).
Valid until June 30
Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications, and early event registration.
Valid until June 30
Must be a CSPES Staff Member during the 2026-2027 School Year - Gold Member Benefits (Voting rights for up to 2 adults, PTO communications, and early event registration).
Valid until June 30
This membership option is available to CSPES staff members only. $5 Cash Payment should be made directly to the CSPES Assistant Principal. Membership will become active only after payment has been received and verified.
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