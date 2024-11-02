Cub Scout Pack 243's Popcorn Fundraiser

Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more. As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.

Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more. As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.

More details...