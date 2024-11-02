Cub Scout Pack 243's Popcorn Fundraiser

Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more.
As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.
Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more.
As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.
HEROES & HELPERS PROGRAM- Gold Donation
$50
Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more.
As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.
Support Scouting, the military, and first responders when you make a product donation through our Heroes and Helpers Program. Select a contribution amount and we’ll use it to ship products to military bases, food banks, and first responder organizations serving police officers, firefighters, and more.
As always, your purchase still supports Scouts fundraising for summer camp, registration fees, community projects, and much more.
$1 donation
$1
Want to donate a particular amount? Choose by using $1 increments from $1-$100!
Want to donate a particular amount? Choose by using $1 increments from $1-$100!
Uniform Donation (Class A)
$5
Uniform Donation (class B tees)
$5
Lion Handbook
$10
Comes with Adult guide, child workbook, and Youth Protection pamphlet
Comes with Adult guide, child workbook, and Youth Protection pamphlet
Tiger Handbook
$10
Comes with Adult guide, child workbook, and Youth Protection pamphlet
Comes with Adult guide, child workbook, and Youth Protection pamphlet
Wolf Handbook
$15
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Bear Handbook
$15
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Webelos Handbook
$15
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Arrow of Light Handbook
$15
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Includes Youth Protection pamphlet
Add a donation for B&GC OF TNV CHARTER CSPK 243
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!