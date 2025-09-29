Center Stage Theater A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

Hosted by

Center Stage Theater A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

CST presents Addams Family:young@part

2880 E Chestnut Ave

Vineland, NJ 08361, USA

General Admission - Adult
$15

General Seating is First-Come, First-Serve.

General Admission - Child
$10

General Seating is First-Come, First-Serve.

Reserved Seating - Section B - Row 1
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section B - Row 2
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section B - Row 3
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section B - Row 4
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section C - Row 1
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section C - Row 2
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section C - Row 3
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Reserved Seating - Section C - Row 4
$20

Seating Chart can be found in description. Reserved seating is same price for adult or child.

Add a donation for Center Stage Theater A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!