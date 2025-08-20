CSU parking pass

Parking is available during Saturday rehearsals in CSU campus Lot CG (adjacent to the Music Building). CSU has offered us a special parking rate for CYWS members. If you would like to purchase a parking pass for the current season, please complete your purchase on this platform.





Purchasing a parking pass will allow you to park each Saturday for $6 per week ($6 x 29 weeks = $174). This pass is non-transferrable. Passes cost $174, and are valid only on Saturday mornings.





If you park in Lot CG without this pass, the cost is $10 per Saturday.