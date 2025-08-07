Cochise Serving Veterans

CSV Swing into Service Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2770 St Andrews Dr

Sierra Vista, AZ 85650, USA

Eagle Level
$750

Eagle Level Sponsorship includes two four-person teams in the tournament. Sponsors also receive three custom signs placed on the course for maximum visibility, along with recognition during the event and in promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand and connect with the community.

NOTE: There is no additional fee above the sponsorship price. When it asks you, choose other and $0.

Birdie Level
$500

Birdie Level Sponsorship includes one four-person team in the tournament. Sponsors also receive two custom signs placed on the course for maximum visibility, along with recognition during the event and in promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand and connect with the community.

NOTE: There is no additional fee above the sponsorship price. When it asks you, choose other and $0.

PAR Level
$250

PAR Level Sponsorship includes two custom signs placed on the course for maximum visibility, along with recognition during the event and in promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand and connect with the community.

Raffle Item
Free

Donation of a raffle item includes recognition during the event and in promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand and connect with the community.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsorship includes a custom signs placed on the course for maximum visibility, along with recognition during the event and in promotional materials. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your brand and connect with the community.

