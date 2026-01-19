Cambridge Springs Vol Fire Dept

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Cambridge Springs Vol Fire Dept

About this event

CSVFD Carnival Ad Book Application

1/8 Page Ad
$35
1/4 Page Ad
$60
1/2 Page Ad
$100
Full Page Ad
$150
Design Time (0-30 minutes)
$10

This is an add-on amount if CSVFD is going to be creating or manipulating your ad. Please contact [email protected] before selecting this option.

Design Time (30-60 minutes)
$20

This is an add-on amount if CSVFD is going to be creating or manipulating your ad. Please contact [email protected] before selecting this option.

Design Time (60+ minutes)
$30

This is an add-on amount if CSVFD is going to be creating or manipulating your ad. Please contact [email protected] before selecting this option.

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