CT 2025 Grand Chapter Session - Visitor

Open to all members and guests:
Garden Salad / Wyndham Salad,
Penne Marinara, Breast of Chicken Francais,
Fennel Roasted Pork Loin w/ Roasted Apples,
Potatoes / Rice and Vegetables - Chef's Selection,
Carrot Cake, Hot and Cold Drinks
Thu - Grand Representatives Buffet Banquet - Complimentary
Complimentary meal for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron,
Connecticut Worthy Grand Matron / Patron
Grand Representatives of Connecticut in Sister Jurisdictions
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Roast Beef
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Ham
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Veggie
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Sliced Beef
$73.50
Open to all members and guests:
Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella,
includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Stuffed Sole
$73.50
Open to all members and guests:
Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella,
includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Veggie Entree
$73.50
Open to all members and guests:
Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella,
includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts,
Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.
Sat - Buffet Breakfast
$32
Open to all members and guests:
Hearty Breakfast, Fresh Fruit Salad, Muffins, Danish, Bagels w/ Toasting Station, Scrambled eggs, Home fried potatoes w/ Onions and Peppers, Bacon / Sausage, Hot and Cold Drinks
Sat - Distinguished Guests Luncheon Buffet
$41
Open to all members and guests:
Chicken Parm / Beer Battered Cod,
Sides: Herb Roasted Potatoes / Vegetable Medley, Fresh Baked Cookies, Brownies, Blondies, Drinks, Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke.
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Turkey
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Ham
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Veggie
$32.50
Open to all members and guests:
Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
