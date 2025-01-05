Connecticut Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Inc.

Connecticut Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Inc.

CT 2025 Grand Chapter Session - Visitor

Wyndham Southbury

1284 Strongtown Road, Southbury, CT 06488

Visitor Session Registration
$20
One registration per member or guest
Thu - Grand Representatives Buffet Banquet
$48
Open to all members and guests: Garden Salad / Wyndham Salad, Penne Marinara, Breast of Chicken Francais, Fennel Roasted Pork Loin w/ Roasted Apples, Potatoes / Rice and Vegetables - Chef's Selection, Carrot Cake, Hot and Cold Drinks
Thu - Grand Representatives Buffet Banquet - Complimentary
Free
Complimentary meal for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron, Connecticut Worthy Grand Matron / Patron Grand Representatives of Connecticut in Sister Jurisdictions
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Roast Beef
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Ham
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - Grab and Go Boxed Lunch - Veggie
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Roast Beef & Provolone, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Sliced Beef
$73.50
Open to all members and guests: Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella, includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Stuffed Sole
$73.50
Open to all members and guests: Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella, includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Veggie Entree
$73.50
Open to all members and guests: Garden Salad, Choice of Sliced Bistro of Beef, Seafood Stuffed Sole or Veggie Entree w/ Spinach Feta, Stuffed Portabella, includes Potatoes/Rice, Vegetable - Chef's Selection, Cheese Cake, Coffee or Tea
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Beef - Complimentary
Free
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts, Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Sole - Complimentary
Free
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts, Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.
Fri - 150th Anniversary Banquet - Veggie - Complimentary
Free
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts, Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.
Sat - Buffet Breakfast
$32
Open to all members and guests: Hearty Breakfast, Fresh Fruit Salad, Muffins, Danish, Bagels w/ Toasting Station, Scrambled eggs, Home fried potatoes w/ Onions and Peppers, Bacon / Sausage, Hot and Cold Drinks
Sat - Distinguished Guests Luncheon Buffet
$41
Open to all members and guests: Chicken Parm / Beer Battered Cod, Sides: Herb Roasted Potatoes / Vegetable Medley, Fresh Baked Cookies, Brownies, Blondies, Drinks, Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke.
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Turkey
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Ham
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda
Sat - Pre Installation Grab and Go - Veggie
$32.50
Open to all members and guests: Choice of Turkey & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss or Hummus Veggie Wrap, includes Chips, Apple, Granola bar, Cookie, Condiments, Water or Soda

