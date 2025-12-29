CT 2026 Grand Chapter Session - CT Member

Hosted by
About this event
One registration per member
Buffet for CT Grand Officers:
Caesar Salad, Rolls with butter
Pasta Primavera, Vegetable Lasagna or Chicken Piccata
Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetable and Potato or Rice
Soft drinks, coffee and tea
Chocolate Cake
Buffet prior to informal opening, Open to all members and guests.
Traditional dressed Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons
Garden Salad with two dressings,
Tortellini Alfredo, Breast of Chicken Scaloppini-Francois, Sliced Bistro Sirloin of Beef
Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetables and Potato or Rice
Soft drinks, coffee and tea
Platter of Cookies, Brownies and Blondies
Complimentary meal for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron,
Connecticut Worthy Grand Matron / Patron
Grand Representatives of Connecticut in Sister Jurisdictions
Open to all members and guests:
Wyndham Salad, Rolls with butter
Pasta Marinara , Chicken Marsala or Salmon
Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetables and Potato or Rice
Soft drinks, coffee and tea
Dessert Platter of assorted cookies and brownies
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts
Open to all members and guests:
Spinach Salad, Rolls with butter
Sliced Bistro Sirloin or Seafood Stuffed Filet of Sole
Chef's selection of Seasonal Vegetable and Potato or Rice
Soft drinks, coffee and tea
Cheesecake with berry sauce
Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts,
Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.
Early bird breakfast buffet, open to all members and guests:
Fresh Fruit salad and Berries
Assorted muffins, Danish and Bagels with toasting station
Butter, cream cheese, peanut butter and Jam
Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs
Home-fried Potatoes with onions and peppers
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sausage
Coffee, Tea, Fresh Orange, Cranberry and Apple Juices
Open to all members and guests:
Tossed Garden Salad with balsamic Vinaigrette and Ranch Dressing
Warm Garlic Breadsticks,
Fennel Roasted Pork Loin with roasted apples,
Roast Filet of Sole with Lemon butter sauce,
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans,
Fresh Baked Cookies, Brownies and Blondies,
Soft drinks
Open to all members and guests:
Deli Board - Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad
Assorted Cheeses, Lettuce and Tomato
Mayonnaise and Mustard, Pickle Spears
Garden Salad with 2 dressings, Pasta Salad
House Potato Chips
Soft Drinks, coffee and tea
Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!