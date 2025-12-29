Connecticut Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Inc.

Connecticut Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Inc.

About this event

CT 2026 Grand Chapter Session - CT Member

Wyndham Southbury

1284 Strongtown Road, Southbury, CT 06488

CT Member Session Registration
$20

One registration per member

Thu - Grand Officers Luncheon
$50

Buffet for CT Grand Officers:
Caesar Salad, Rolls with butter

Pasta Primavera, Vegetable Lasagna or Chicken Piccata

Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetable and Potato or Rice

Soft drinks, coffee and tea

Chocolate Cake

Thu - Grand Representatives Banquet
$70

Buffet prior to informal opening, Open to all members and guests.
Traditional dressed Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons

Garden Salad with two dressings,
Tortellini Alfredo, Breast of Chicken Scaloppini-Francois, Sliced Bistro Sirloin of Beef

Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetables and Potato or Rice

Soft drinks, coffee and tea

Platter of Cookies, Brownies and Blondies

Thu - Grand Representatives Banquet - Complimentary
Free

Complimentary meal for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron,
Connecticut Worthy Grand Matron / Patron
Grand Representatives of Connecticut in Sister Jurisdictions

Fri - Distinguished Guests Luncheon
$52

Open to all members and guests:
Wyndham Salad, Rolls with butter

Pasta Marinara , Chicken Marsala or Salmon

Chef’s selection of Seasonal Vegetables and Potato or Rice

Soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dessert Platter of assorted cookies and brownies

Fri - Distinguished Guests Luncheon - Complimentary
Free

Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts

Fri - Banquet and Ball
$72

Open to all members and guests:
Spinach Salad, Rolls with butter

Sliced Bistro Sirloin or Seafood Stuffed Filet of Sole

Chef's selection of Seasonal Vegetable and Potato or Rice

Soft drinks, coffee and tea

Cheesecake with berry sauce

Fri - Banquet and Ball - Complimentary
Free

Complimentary ticket for Most Worthy Grand Matron / Patron and escorts,
Connecticut Grand Officers, and CT General Grand Chapter Committee members once per term.

Sat - Early Bird Breakfast
$33

Early bird breakfast buffet, open to all members and guests:
Fresh Fruit salad and Berries

Assorted muffins, Danish and Bagels with toasting station

Butter, cream cheese, peanut butter and Jam

Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs

Home-fried Potatoes with onions and peppers

Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sausage

Coffee, Tea, Fresh Orange, Cranberry and Apple Juices

Sat - Association Luncheon
$50

Open to all members and guests:
Tossed Garden Salad with balsamic Vinaigrette and Ranch Dressing
Warm Garlic Breadsticks,
Fennel Roasted Pork Loin with roasted apples,
Roast Filet of Sole with Lemon butter sauce,
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans,
Fresh Baked Cookies, Brownies and Blondies,
Soft drinks

Sat - Pre Installation Deli Board
$40

Open to all members and guests:
Deli Board - Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad

Assorted Cheeses, Lettuce and Tomato

Mayonnaise and Mustard, Pickle Spears

Garden Salad with 2 dressings, Pasta Salad

House Potato Chips

Soft Drinks, coffee and tea

Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies

