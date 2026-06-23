A blue bear silhouette with yellow stars stands above the text "NORTHEAST URSAMEN EST.1992" and "CT BEAR" with a bear flag stripe.
Northeast Ursamen

Hosted by

Northeast Ursamen

About this event

CT Bear 2027 Sponsorship and Advertising

Kodiak Sponsor item
Kodiak Sponsor
$1,500
  • 4 on-stage acknowledgements
  • Premier logo placement
  • Full-page back cover ad
  • Dedicated social media feature
  • Vendor table (if applicable)
  • Website recognition for one year
  • Appreciation plaque
  • 8 event tickets
Grizzly Sponsor item
Grizzly Sponsor
$1,000
  • 3 on-stage acknowledgements
  • Full-page ad
  • Logo on website and event screens
  • Social media thank-you post
  • Website recognition for six months
  • 6 event tickets
Polar Sponsor item
Polar Sponsor
$750
  • 2 on-stage acknowledgements
  • Half-page ad
  • Logo on website and event screens
  • Social media mention
  • 4 event tickets
Cub Sponsor item
Cub Sponsor
$500
  • 1 on-stage acknowledgement
  • Quarter-page ad
  • Logo on website and event screens
  • 2 event tickets
Paw Print Sponsor item
Paw Print Sponsor
$250
  • Business card ad
  • Logo on website
  • 1 event ticket
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$150

Description:
5.5" × 8.5" full-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].

Inside Cover Full Page item
Inside Cover Full Page
$200

Premium inside-cover full-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$75

4.25" × 5.5" half-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].

Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$40

3.5" × 2" business card advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork to [email protected].

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