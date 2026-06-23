CT Bear 2027 Sponsorship and Advertising

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5.5" × 8.5" full-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].
Premium inside-cover full-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].
4.25" × 5.5" half-page advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork with bleeds to [email protected].
3.5" × 2" business card advertisement in the Connecticut Bear 2027 Program Book. Artwork due July 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Please submit high-resolution artwork to [email protected].
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