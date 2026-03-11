CT Pro Show- Dinner Gala

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About this event
$
Your CT Pro Show Gala ticket includes an elegant four-course dinner and live performance experience:
🍽️ Four-Course Meal
• Shared Appetizers served to each table to begin the evening
• Fresh Salad Course
• Entrée Selection – choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pasta main course
• Shared Dessert Platters for the table to enjoy together
🍸 Cash Bar Available
A full bar will be available throughout the evening for guests who wish to purchase cocktails, wine, beer, and other beverages.
Along with dinner, guests will enjoy a full theater-stage dance production featuring international guest artists, followed by an after-party and open dance floor to close out the night.
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