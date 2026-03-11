CT Pro Show- Dinner Gala

Your CT Pro Show Gala ticket includes an elegant four-course dinner and live performance experience:

🍽️ Four-Course Meal

• Shared Appetizers served to each table to begin the evening

• Fresh Salad Course

• Entrée Selection – choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pasta main course

• Shared Dessert Platters for the table to enjoy together

🍸 Cash Bar Available

A full bar will be available throughout the evening for guests who wish to purchase cocktails, wine, beer, and other beverages.

Along with dinner, guests will enjoy a full theater-stage dance production featuring international guest artists, followed by an after-party and open dance floor to close out the night.