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CT Pro Show- Dinner Gala

40 High Ln

North Haven, CT 06473, USA

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$

General Admission
$65

Your CT Pro Show Gala ticket includes an elegant four-course dinner and live performance experience:

🍽️ Four-Course Meal

• Shared Appetizers served to each table to begin the evening
• Fresh Salad Course
• Entrée Selection – choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pasta main course
• Shared Dessert Platters for the table to enjoy together

🍸 Cash Bar Available
A full bar will be available throughout the evening for guests who wish to purchase cocktails, wine, beer, and other beverages.

Along with dinner, guests will enjoy a full theater-stage dance production featuring international guest artists, followed by an after-party and open dance floor to close out the night.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!