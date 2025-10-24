CT PTO Fall Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Want to know that you always have a spot in the lot? This one will have your name on it! Anytime you come to school, whether it be for pick up, drop off, volunteering, family literacy night, music programs, you name it - the spot is yours!
Winner's Country Trails parking spot reservation will begin January 1, 2026 and will be good through June 2026.
See your kindergartener's first music concert from the front row! You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at the Kindergarten Music Concert this spring.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the Kindergarten Music Concert on Thursday, April 16th at 6 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Make sure your 1st grader sees your smiling face during their music concert! You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at this year's 1st Grade Music Concert.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the 1st Grade Music Concert on Thursday, February 12th at 6 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Don't miss a moment of your 2nd grader's music concert! You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at the 2nd Grade Music Concert this winter.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the 2nd Grade Music Concert on Thursday, December 4th at 6 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Capture amazing photos of your 3rd grader with an up close view of their music concert. You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at the 3rd Grade Music Concert this winter.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the 3rd Grade Music Concert on Thursday, December 4th at 7 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Enjoy an unobstructed view of your 4th grader's music concert without having to get there early! You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at the 4th Grade Music Concert this spring.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the 4th Grade Music Concert on Thursday, April 16th at 7 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Enjoy an unobstructed view of your 5th grader's music concert without having to get there early! You'll have the best seats in the house with these six reserved seats at this year's 5th Grade Music Concert.
This certificate includes six reserved seats at the 5th Grade Music Concert on Thursday, February 12th at 7 pm. Seats will be denoted with reserved signs on chairs in the front row of the audience.
Does your student control the radio or streaming music in your house? Then this is the prize for them! They get to take over as DJ at the VIP & Me Dance this spring by selecting, playing, and announcing a few of their favorite songs! In addition to picking the tunes, they also earn free admission to the dance for themselves and their VIP.
"On your marks, get set, go!" says your student! The winner of this prize will get to kick off this year's Color Run as our official student starter! The winner will also earn free admission to the Color Run.
Enjoy all of the fun of the Annual Country Trails Color Run without the hassle of finding a parking spot at this always (parking lot) packed event!
The winning bid will be granted one of four reserved parking spaces at the Color Run on Friday, May 1st. The parking space will be reserved with the winning family's name on the day of the event.
4 winners will be drawn
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The Kindergartener that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The first grader that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The second grader that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The third grader that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The fourth grader that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
When the Culver's mascot, Scoopie, visits school each spring before our Culver's fundraiser, it's a big deal - the students go crazy! So your student will be the talk of the playground when they win this VIP Scoopie experience! The fifth grader that wins this prize will get to escort Scoopie into the lunchroom, have a special photo opp with Scoopie and get a goodie bag from Culvers (stuffy and free kids meal)!
Armond's Chauffeur Service is proud to provide your children a premium round-trip transportation experience to and from Country Trails Elementary School. The kids will be picked up in a luxury black SUV with complimentary Country Donuts and juice on the morning journey, followed by snacks and beverages on the return trip!
This package is good for 4 kids, which can include your children and their friend(s), picked-up from and returned to your home. Location and date of ride will be arranged with Armond's Chauffeur Service.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one Kindergarten and their friend to join them for lunch.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one first grader and their friend to join them for lunch.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one second grader and their friend to join them for lunch.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one third grader and their friend to join them for lunch.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one fourth grader and their friend to join them for lunch.
Get sent to the office…for lunch! Mrs. Kolkebeck and Mr. Speiden invite one fifth grader and their friend to join them for lunch.
You and your friend will get to enjoy lunch with one of our beloved Early Childhood teachers, Mrs. Steinmeier! This prize is open to all students!
2 winners will be drawn
Was Mrs. Kroeger your Kindergarten teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her kindergartners by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Mrs. Milnamow your Kindergarten teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her kindergartners by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Mrs. Pender your Kindergarten teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her kindergartners by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Mrs. Schremser your Kindergarten teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her kindergartners by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
This lucky Kindergartener and their friend will get the chance to enjoy lunch with not just one, but all of the Kindergarten teachers!
3 winners will be drawn
Was Ms. Fox your first grade teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her first graders by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Ms. Ferry your first grade teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her first graders by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Ms. Frenette your first grade teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her first graders by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Was Ms. Pfeifer your first grade teacher? Or perhaps you have a younger sibling in her class? This is your chance to come show off your awesome reading skills and surprise her first graders by being a Mystery Reader in her class!
Calling all first graders! Enter here for your chance to win lunch with Ms. Pfeifer!
Come hang out with Mr. Starks and a 2nd grade friend of your choice for lunch and enjoy an indoor UPT with him!
Calling all 3rd graders! Enter for a chance to enjoy a special breakfast with your awesome 3rd grade teachers. We’ll have donuts and lots of fun! The date will be announced soon, and winners should arrive at school by 8:45 AM (parent drop-off only).
5 winners will be drawn.
If you know these two third grade teachers, you know we LOVE Starbucks and have it every morning. One lucky student will get to enjoy a Starbucks treat – a yummy (non-caffeinated) Starbucks drink – with us at the beginning of the day! The date will be announced soon, and winners should arrive at school by 8:45 AM (parent drop-off only).
All fourth graders are invited to enter here for a chance to have breakfast with ALL of the 4th grade teachers! They will be treating you to donuts and orange/apple juice.
Date to be determined. Please note, winning students will need to be dropped off at school by their parents at 8:45 am to participate (no bus transport).
5 winners will be drawn.
If you know Mrs. Campoli, you know that she LOVES Starbucks! One lucky student will get to enjoy a Starbucks break - a yummy (non-caffeinated) Starbucks drink - with Mrs. Campoli during their day!
Ms. Lazar and Ms. Akers are up to something — and it’s going to be epic! One lucky winner will get to join them for a special surprise activity full of laughter, excitement, and maybe even a few secrets. Ready to find out what it is? Enter for your chance to join the fun!
Do you think you know all about Country Trails? Well, one lucky student will really get to know CT with a secret behind-the-scenes tour of the school. Check out all the places students don’t get to see like the kitchen, staff lounge and basement!
Has your student ever dreamed of announcing at a sporting event? Now’s their chance to give it a try! One lucky winner will join our school administration as the official announcer for our Winter Olympics in January. What a memorable behind-the-mic experience!
Has your student ever dreamed of announcing at a sporting event? Now’s their chance to give it a try! One lucky winner will join our school administration as the official announcer for our Cougar Cup in May. What a memorable behind-the-mic experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!