The Not-So-Silent Auction: May the Best DIVA Bid WIN!

Hosted by
About this event
2004 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Starting bid
2025 Yonex Ezone Tennis Racquet - Blast Blue
Grip: 4 3/8 (Unstrung)
Retail Value: $305
For all-around players looking for electrifying blasts of power and ultimate comfort.
Head Size 100 sq.in.
Weight 300 g / 10.6 oz
Length 27 in.
Width Range 24.5 mm - 26.5 mm - 23.0 mm
Balance Point 320 mm
Material HM GRAPHITE / 2G-NamdTM SPEED / VDM / MINOLON
Color(s) Blast Blue
Recommended String
POLYTOUR PRO
POLYTOUR STRIKE
REXIS SPEED
Stringing Pattern
16 x 19
Stringing Advice
45 - 60 lbs
Made In Japan
Active Players Using Ezone 100+
https://www.yonex.com/tennis/racquets/ez100
Donated by Bruce Henshel💖
Starting bid
Retail Value: $85
Color Blast Blue
Size (LxWxH)
75 x 22 x 32cm
https://www.yonex.com/tennis/bags/team-racquet-bag-6pcs-2025
Donated by Bruce Henshel💖
Starting bid
One Week Stay at Wilton Manors, FL
Address: 1936 NE 26th Dr, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Beds. 1 Den, 2 Baths
Can accommodate 6- 9 guests
Here is the link. Just see for yourself.
https://www.redfin.com/FL/Wilton-Manors/1936-NE-26th-Dr-33306/home/41669453
One week stay any date starting October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026
BLACK OUT DATES: February 8-21, 2026
Donated by Mr. GLTA President, Matt Feinberg💖
Starting bid
Tennis Warehouse Gift Card
https://www.tennis-warehouse.com/giftcards.html
Donated by Ronnie Chan and Justin Matheson-Turner 💖
Starting bid
Exclusive from Dua Lipa's website - Brand New.
"Radical Optimism" marks Dua Lipa's return after her successful album "Future Nostalgia." The album was produced by notable names such as Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle, and it showcases a sound described as '70s-type psychedelic pop.
Concept and Themes
The title "Radical Optimism" reflects a philosophy that Dua Lipa embraced, inspired by a friend's introduction to the term. It encapsulates the idea of navigating through chaos with grace and resilience. Lipa has expressed that the album aims to capture the essence of youth, freedom, and the joy of living authentically. The album's lyrical content explores themes of love, personal growth, and the complexities of relationships, showcasing a more mature perspective compared to her previous works.
Singles
The album was preceded by three singles:
"Houdini" (released on November 9, 2023)
"Training Season" (released on February 15, 2024)
"Illusion" (released on April 11, 2024).
Starting bid
$50 dollar gift card can be used in Dacha in 7th St NW and Navy Yard
Starting bid
Date: August 30
Venue: The Anthem
2 tickets value: $150 via Ticketmaster
The nominees are in, and the competition is fierce. This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World is taking you behind the velvet ropes of the most exclusive awards show in herstory. Get ready to walk the red carpet hosted by Jimbo as Joan Rivers. Plus sickening performances by Daya Betty as Lady Gaga, Jaida Essence Hall as Beyoncé, Jorgeous as Ariana Grande, Kim Chi as Celine Dion, and Vanessa Vanjie as Rihanna on the most important night of the year for the art of Drag. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Line-up subject to change.
Starting bid
$100 drink ticket and Pitchers/Aloho and a T-shirt of your choice.
Donated by Barbi Lopez 💖
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Studio DC show for the next season (2025/2026)
Retail Value: $180
New Season Starts September 2025
Donated by Jeff Klein 💖
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (1/2)
Donated by George Wang 💖
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (2/2)
Donated by George Wang 💖
Starting bid
Starting bid
Worth $150.
2-year CTA membership
Starting bid
Retail Value: $18.99
When eighteen-year-old Briar Vincent's mental health takes a turn for the worst, her parents send her to spend the summer in New York City with her older brother, Beau, also known as the drag queen Bow Regard.
Backstage at the gay bar where Beau performs, Briar just wants to be a fly on the wall, but she can't stand by when the cute but conceited drag king Spencer Read tries to put down another up-and-coming performer. To prove to him that even a brand-new performer could knock him off his pedestal, Briar signs up for the annual drag king competition.
There's just one flaw in her plan: Briar has never done drag before.
With the help of her brother and a few new friends, Briar becomes Edgar Allan Foe, a drag king hellbent on taking Spencer down. But unless she can learn how to shake her anxiety and perform, she doesn't stand a chance of winning Drag King of the Year, overcoming her depression and inner demons, or avoiding falling for her enemy, who might not be so bad after all.
Donated by Dusty Riddle 💖
Starting bid
Retail Value: $18.99
When eighteen-year-old Briar Vincent's mental health takes a turn for the worst, her parents send her to spend the summer in New York City with her older brother, Beau, also known as the drag queen Bow Regard.
Backstage at the gay bar where Beau performs, Briar just wants to be a fly on the wall, but she can't stand by when the cute but conceited drag king Spencer Read tries to put down another up-and-coming performer. To prove to him that even a brand-new performer could knock him off his pedestal, Briar signs up for the annual drag king competition.
There's just one flaw in her plan: Briar has never done drag before.
With the help of her brother and a few new friends, Briar becomes Edgar Allan Foe, a drag king hellbent on taking Spencer down. But unless she can learn how to shake her anxiety and perform, she doesn't stand a chance of winning Drag King of the Year, overcoming her depression and inner demons, or avoiding falling for her enemy, who might not be so bad after all.
Donated by Dusty Riddle 💖
Starting bid
Chicken & Whiskey $75 GIft Card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!