The Not-So-Silent Auction: May the Best DIVA Bid WIN!

2025 Yonex Ezone Tennis Racquet - Blast Blue (BRAND NEW)
$125

Starting bid

2025 Yonex Ezone Tennis Racquet - Blast Blue

Grip: 4 3/8 (Unstrung)

Retail Value: $305


For all-around players looking for electrifying blasts of power and ultimate comfort.


Head Size 100 sq.in.

Weight 300 g / 10.6 oz

Length 27 in.

Width Range 24.5 mm - 26.5 mm - 23.0 mm

Balance Point 320 mm

Material HM GRAPHITE / 2G-NamdTM SPEED / VDM / MINOLON

Color(s) Blast Blue

Recommended String

POLYTOUR PRO
POLYTOUR STRIKE
REXIS SPEED

Stringing Pattern

16 x 19

Stringing Advice

45 - 60 lbs

Made In Japan


Active Players Using Ezone 100+

  • Casper Ruud
  • Belinda Bencic
  • Marketa Vondrousova
  • Sorana Cristea


https://www.yonex.com/tennis/racquets/ez100


Donated by Bruce Henshel💖

2025 YONEX TEAM RACQUET BAG 6PCS (BRAND NEW)
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value: $85

Color Blast Blue

Size (LxWxH)

75 x 22 x 32cm


https://www.yonex.com/tennis/bags/team-racquet-bag-6pcs-2025


Donated by Bruce Henshel💖

One Week Stay at Wilton Manors, FL
$500

Starting bid

One Week Stay at Wilton Manors, FL


Address: 1936 NE 26th Dr, Wilton Manors, FL

2 Beds. 1 Den, 2 Baths

Can accommodate 6- 9 guests


Here is the link. Just see for yourself.


https://www.redfin.com/FL/Wilton-Manors/1936-NE-26th-Dr-33306/home/41669453


One week stay any date starting October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026

BLACK OUT DATES: February 8-21, 2026


Donated by Mr. GLTA President, Matt Feinberg💖

Tennis Warehouse Gift Card - $100
$50

Starting bid

Tennis Warehouse Gift Card


https://www.tennis-warehouse.com/giftcards.html


Donated by Ronnie Chan and Justin Matheson-Turner 💖

Radical Optimism Exclusive Vinyl (signed art card}
$15

Starting bid

Exclusive from Dua Lipa's website - Brand New.


"Radical Optimism" marks Dua Lipa's return after her successful album "Future Nostalgia." The album was produced by notable names such as Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle, and it showcases a sound described as '70s-type psychedelic pop.


Concept and Themes

The title "Radical Optimism" reflects a philosophy that Dua Lipa embraced, inspired by a friend's introduction to the term. It encapsulates the idea of navigating through chaos with grace and resilience. Lipa has expressed that the album aims to capture the essence of youth, freedom, and the joy of living authentically. The album's lyrical content explores themes of love, personal growth, and the complexities of relationships, showcasing a more mature perspective compared to her previous works. 


Singles

The album was preceded by three singles:

"Houdini" (released on November 9, 2023)

"Training Season" (released on February 15, 2024)

"Illusion" (released on April 11, 2024).



$50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 dollar gift card can be used in Dacha in 7th St NW and Navy Yard

2 GA Tix RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour
$25

Starting bid

Date: August 30

Venue: The Anthem

2 tickets value: $150 via Ticketmaster



The nominees are in, and the competition is fierce. This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World is taking you behind the velvet ropes of the most exclusive awards show in herstory. Get ready to walk the red carpet hosted by Jimbo as Joan Rivers. Plus sickening performances by Daya Betty as Lady Gaga, Jaida Essence Hall as Beyoncé, Jorgeous as Ariana Grande, Kim Chi as Celine Dion, and Vanessa Vanjie as Rihanna on the most important night of the year for the art of Drag. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Line-up subject to change.

$100 drink ticket and Pitchers/Aloho Merch
$45

Starting bid

$100 drink ticket and Pitchers/Aloho and a T-shirt of your choice.


Donated by Barbi Lopez 💖

2 Studio DC tickets to any show for 2025/2026 season.
$25

Starting bid

 2 tickets to any Studio DC show for the next season (2025/2026)

Retail Value: $180

New Season Starts September 2025


Donated by Jeff Klein 💖

$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (1/2)
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (1/2)

  • Tennis Racket Stringing
  • Stenciling
  • Grip Replacement

Donated by George Wang 💖

$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (2/2)
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card George Wang Stringing (2/2)

  • Tennis Racket Stringing
  • Stenciling
  • Grip Replacement

Donated by George Wang 💖

$150 Le Diplomate Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

$150 Le Diplomate Gift Card


https://starr-restaurants.com/shop-landing/


Donated by Jeff Stitz 💖


2-Year CTA Membership
$50

Starting bid

Worth $150.

2-year CTA membership

Don't Be A Drag Hardcover (1/2)
$5

Starting bid

Retail Value: $18.99


When eighteen-year-old Briar Vincent's mental health takes a turn for the worst, her parents send her to spend the summer in New York City with her older brother, Beau, also known as the drag queen Bow Regard.

Backstage at the gay bar where Beau performs, Briar just wants to be a fly on the wall, but she can't stand by when the cute but conceited drag king Spencer Read tries to put down another up-and-coming performer. To prove to him that even a brand-new performer could knock him off his pedestal, Briar signs up for the annual drag king competition.

There's just one flaw in her plan: Briar has never done drag before.

With the help of her brother and a few new friends, Briar becomes Edgar Allan Foe, a drag king hellbent on taking Spencer down. But unless she can learn how to shake her anxiety and perform, she doesn't stand a chance of winning Drag King of the Year, overcoming her depression and inner demons, or avoiding falling for her enemy, who might not be so bad after all.


Donated by Dusty Riddle 💖


Don't Be A Drag Hardcover (2/2)
$5

Starting bid

Retail Value: $18.99


When eighteen-year-old Briar Vincent's mental health takes a turn for the worst, her parents send her to spend the summer in New York City with her older brother, Beau, also known as the drag queen Bow Regard.

Backstage at the gay bar where Beau performs, Briar just wants to be a fly on the wall, but she can't stand by when the cute but conceited drag king Spencer Read tries to put down another up-and-coming performer. To prove to him that even a brand-new performer could knock him off his pedestal, Briar signs up for the annual drag king competition.

There's just one flaw in her plan: Briar has never done drag before.

With the help of her brother and a few new friends, Briar becomes Edgar Allan Foe, a drag king hellbent on taking Spencer down. But unless she can learn how to shake her anxiety and perform, she doesn't stand a chance of winning Drag King of the Year, overcoming her depression and inner demons, or avoiding falling for her enemy, who might not be so bad after all.


Donated by Dusty Riddle 💖

Chicken & Whiskey $75 GIft Card
$25

Starting bid

Chicken & Whiskey $75 GIft Card

