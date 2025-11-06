CTA Freedom Gift Basket Auction

6040 S Joslyn Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85298, USA
Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Gift Basket (estimated value: over $225)
Hit a home run with the ultimate gift for any Diamondbacks fan! This festive AZ Diamondbacks cooler is valued at over $225, and is packed with baseball spirit and delicious treats, featuring an official $150 MLB gift card perfect for team gear or game tickets. Enjoy a lineup of classic ballpark snacks—think peanuts, bubblegum, popcorn, and sunflower seeds—to bring the stadium experience home. This AZ Diamondbacks cooler gift basket is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for birthdays, holidays, or any day you want to celebrate your love for the game and the D-backs!
Family Night In Gift Basket (estimated value: over $350)
Get ready for a night full of laughter, games, and great memories with the Family Night In Gift Basket! This all-in-one bundle has everything your crew needs for an unforgettable evening at home. Enjoy dinner your way with gift cards for DoorDash ($100), Barro’s Pizza ($50), and FatCats ($75), then turn up the fun with a karaoke microphone and a collection of board games like Jenga, Sorry!, Trouble, Yahtzee, Connect 4, Jenga, Crazy Chase, Loteria, and the fast-paced favorite Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.
When it’s time for a treat, gather around the s’mores roaster for gooey marshmallow fun and dig into an assortment of snacks and candies — including brownies, Dotz pretzels, popcorn, and Hot Tamales — perfect for satisfying every sweet and salty craving.
Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift, this basket brings the perfect mix of food, fun, and family connection — a true home-run night in!
Winter Wonderland Gift Basket (estimated value: $315.20)
Celebrate the magic of the season with this enchanting Winter Wonderland Gift Basket — a perfect blend of holiday cheer and cozy indulgence. Enjoy admission for five to Schnepf Farm’s Christmas event (including train ride) on December 6, 2025, where twinkling lights and festive fun await. Pamper yourself with a $50 MedSpa gift card, and stay stylish on the go with a sleek holiday Stanley tumbler. Warm up with rich hot cocoa mix, refreshing peppermint snow mints, and a fluffy candy cane snow pillow for a touch of holiday sweetness. Finally, set the mood with a large holiday candle that fills your home with the comforting glow and fragrance of winter joy.
🏈 Ultimate Arizona Cardinals Tailgate Basket (Estimated Value: $325)
Get ready for game day like a true Cardinals fan! This ultimate tailgate basket is packed with fan favorites, perfect for cheering on the team at home, the stadium, or your favorite sports grill.
Basket Includes:
💳 $100 Gift Card to Zipps Sports Grill
💳 $75 Gift Card to The NFL Store
👜 Game Day Tote Bag
🎲 AZ Cardinals Checkers Game
🚩 AZ Cardinals Flag
🍱 AZ Cardinals Lunchbox
🍺 Three AZ Cardinals Koozies
🧦 Two Pairs of AZ Cardinals Socks
🔑 AZ Cardinals Key Chain
🛋️ AZ Cardinals Throw Blanket
🏖️ AZ Cardinals Beach Towel
☕ AZ Cardinals Travel Mug
🍔 AZ Cardinals BBQ Spatula
Show your team pride in style — whether you're tailgating, grilling, or lounging, this basket has everything a Cardinals fan could dream of!
Ultimate Spa Day Basket
Estimated Value: $300
Pamper yourself or someone special with this luxurious spa-themed basket designed to provide total relaxation and rejuvenation. From soothing bath essentials to refreshing skincare and cozy comforts, this basket has everything needed for the perfect self-care retreat — right at home!
Basket Includes:
Beautiful Woven Basket
Take a deep breath, unwind, and let this indulgent collection turn any day into a spa day.
Presented by 4th Grade
Valued at over $200!
Treat your furry friend to a basket full of tail-wagging joy! This purr-fect collection is packed with goodies for your pet’s comfort, playtime, and grooming needs.
Basket Includes:
Whether you’re spoiling your own fur-baby or gifting a fellow pet lover, this basket is sure to make any pet’s day pawsitively amazing! 🐶🐱
Valued at $90 in Scratchers!
Take a chance and test your luck with this exciting basket full of $90 worth of lottery scratchers! Whether you’re hoping for a big win or just love the thrill of the game, this basket is packed with fun and possibility.
Basket Includes:
Who knows? You might just scratch your way to a fortune!
❤️ Date Night on the Town!
Presented by 6th Grade
Valued at over $300!
Get ready to enjoy a perfect night out — everything you need for dinner, entertainment, and a little fun is right here in this incredible Date Night Basket! Whether it’s a romantic evening, a well-deserved parents’ night off, or a special celebration, this package makes planning effortless and unforgettable.
Basket Includes:
🍷 $100 Gift Card to Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
👶 $60 Babysitter Gift Card – so you can truly relax
🎬 $25 Harkins Theatres Gift Card – movie night made easy
🍔 $25 Chick-fil-A Gift Card – for a casual lunch or quick bite
🏌️ $25 Top Golf Gift Card – a little friendly competition
🥤 $20 Swig Gift Card – sweet treats and drinks to share
🎮 $15 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card – for some arcade fun
🥂 $35 Value in Glasses, Food, and Sparkling Goodies – to set the mood at home
Whether you’re hitting the town or cozying up at home afterward, this basket has everything you need to make it a memorable night!
