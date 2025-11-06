CTA Freedom Gift Basket Auction

Family Night In Gift Basket (estimated value: over $350)

Get ready for a night full of laughter, games, and great memories with the Family Night In Gift Basket! This all-in-one bundle has everything your crew needs for an unforgettable evening at home. Enjoy dinner your way with gift cards for DoorDash ($100), Barro’s Pizza ($50), and FatCats ($75), then turn up the fun with a karaoke microphone and a collection of board games like Jenga, Sorry!, Trouble, Yahtzee, Connect 4, Jenga, Crazy Chase, Loteria, and the fast-paced favorite Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.





When it’s time for a treat, gather around the s’mores roaster for gooey marshmallow fun and dig into an assortment of snacks and candies — including brownies, Dotz pretzels, popcorn, and Hot Tamales — perfect for satisfying every sweet and salty craving.

Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift, this basket brings the perfect mix of food, fun, and family connection — a true home-run night in!



