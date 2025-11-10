CTC Cares Time and Talent Auction

Bring a group of 2-10 people for a day on the Whitefish chain. You pick the itinerary. Family day of cruising, sandbars, and floating? Or a bit more rambunctious with stops at whichever watering hole you choose. Maybe a bit of both? It's up to you. Bring your own playlist or be subject to my eclectic taste of Def Leopard, Dr. Dre, Toby Keith, Green Day and Trampled by Turtles. I'll supply the boat, captain (including my terrible jokes), snacks and a cooler full of drinks. We'll meet at our house in Crosslake mid-morning and return around dinner time. Everything is flexible and I'll work with the winner to determine final details (lunch, drinks, snacks, dates and times).

Value: $300