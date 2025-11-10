CTC Cares Time and Talent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy three nights at my rustic 1950's cabin on beautiful Lake Vermillion.
*Two bedrooms (3 queen beds and one twin bed) one bath.
*Wood fired sauna house
*Boat lift
*Full kitchen
*Gas Grill
*CTC Internet!
Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy three nights at my rustic 1950's cabin on beautiful Lake Vermillion.
*Two bedrooms (3 queen beds and one twin bed) one bath.
*Wood fired sauna house
*Boat lift
*Full kitchen
*Gas Grill
*CTC Internet!
Value: $600
Starting bid
Lynn will make a batch of Cookies/ Bars/ sweet treat each month for a year.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Bring a group of 2-10 people for a day on the Whitefish chain. You pick the itinerary. Family day of cruising, sandbars, and floating? Or a bit more rambunctious with stops at whichever watering hole you choose. Maybe a bit of both? It's up to you. Bring your own playlist or be subject to my eclectic taste of Def Leopard, Dr. Dre, Toby Keith, Green Day and Trampled by Turtles. I'll supply the boat, captain (including my terrible jokes), snacks and a cooler full of drinks. We'll meet at our house in Crosslake mid-morning and return around dinner time. Everything is flexible and I'll work with the winner to determine final details (lunch, drinks, snacks, dates and times).
Value: $300
Starting bid
Chocolate cookie crust, peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache and topped with peanut butter cups.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Join us for a fun night of dinner at our home for 6. 4-course with wine pairings or if you prefer beer or whiskey tasting, we can manage that, too. I will work with you to structure the perfect night out for you and your besties.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5-course dinner for 6 prepared by Chef Peter Lowe Jr.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Pizza night at Bryan Flach's house for a party of 4. Includes beer/whine or non-alcoholic beverages of choice.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
3-person inflatable Towable
Value: $280
Starting bid
Home Smoked Bacon!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Home Smoked Bacon!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Home Smoked Bacon!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Home Smoked Bacon!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Home Smoked Bacon!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Board member Butch will rotate and balance 4 tires.
Value: $30
Starting bid
Board member Butch will repair one auto tire.
Value: $15
Starting bid
Canned salsa, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, apple sauce, banana pepper mustard sauce and green beans.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
I will do your gift wrapping for up to 25 gifts! If needed, I can also do a different "Santa" wrapping paper to throw off any little ones!
*Gifts must be dropped off to me by December 10th with a list of what item goes to which person.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
6 Birds worth of Pheasant Breast Meat from 2025 South Dakota Pheasant Hunt
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
I will take 3 people out golfing at the Legacy next Summer. It can be 3 separate employees, and we can organize a day and time that works for everyone.
Value: $125 per golfer
Starting bid
All the things to make Mimosas!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Need a custom logo design for your kid sports team, event, or side hustle? Includes two logo concepts and up to three rounds of revisions.
Value: $750
Starting bid
Using a specially-barbed needle and fluffy, hand-dyed wool, we will create a felt masterpiece of your choosing.
All materials are included
Workshop to be held at your home or in the artist's studio in Brainerd
Time: allow 3 hours
Visit lilfishstudios.com for project ideas
Value: $240
Starting bid
4-6 Hour Semi Guided Fishing Trip for 1-3 People on a Central MN Lake this Spring/Early Summer. Everything needed for the day included, you just need to bring a MN fishing license and appropriate clothing for the weather and be ready to have some fun. Lunch / Dinner Included.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Book Shawn as a driver for up to 4 hours.
*Based on availability
*Limited to 30 mile radius of Brainerd
*Commentary included
*Need a babysitter? Certified 11-year-old available for an additional fee
Value: $50
Starting bid
Homemade quilt with a football theme made by Kari Springer.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a full batch of Spring Rolls from a recipe I got from my Vietnamese friend's parents when I lived down in AZ. I fell in love with these instantly and know you will too.
Ingredients include, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, pork, red onion, carrot, eggs, and crab. (Batch = about 25 rolls)
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Enjoy a full batch of Spring Rolls from a recipe I got from my Vietnamese friend's parents when I lived down in AZ. I fell in love with these instantly and know you will too.
Ingredients include, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, pork, red onion, carrot, eggs, and crab. (Batch = about 25 rolls)
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Basket of Chips and Candy all made in Perham and 1/2 Hog Gift Certificate
Value: $250
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
One round of golf at Grand View Lodge for three guests, accompanied by Tyler Glynn.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a full-day pontoon rental on Gull Lake with Your Boat Club.
Schedule your adventure with Matt Nelson at 218-963-1010. Not valid on holidays or holiday weekends.
Value: $650
Starting bid
Mike will relace a tan/brown softball or baseball glove.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Kellie Strong will come to a location of choice and bring all the supplies and teach your group how to make 6 watercolor Christmas cards per person.
Value: $240
Starting bid
9" Double Layer Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter frosting from Chad!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
9" Double Layer Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter frosting from Chad!
Value: Priceless!
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