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CTC Cares Time and Talent Auction

3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper item
3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper item
3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy three nights at my rustic 1950's cabin on beautiful Lake Vermillion.
*Two bedrooms (3 queen beds and one twin bed) one bath.
*Wood fired sauna house
*Boat lift
*Full kitchen
*Gas Grill
*CTC Internet!

Value: $600

3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper #2 item
3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper #2 item
3 Nights Stay on Lake Vermillion from Jill Casper #2
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy three nights at my rustic 1950's cabin on beautiful Lake Vermillion.
*Two bedrooms (3 queen beds and one twin bed) one bath.
*Wood fired sauna house
*Boat lift
*Full kitchen
*Gas Grill
*CTC Internet!

Value: $600

Monthly Dessert Item from Lynn Lammers item
Monthly Dessert Item from Lynn Lammers
$50

Starting bid

Lynn will make a batch of Cookies/ Bars/ sweet treat each month for a year.

Value: $250

Captained Pontoon Ride on the Whitefish Chain with Joe B. item
Captained Pontoon Ride on the Whitefish Chain with Joe B.
$50

Starting bid

Bring a group of 2-10 people for a day on the Whitefish chain. You pick the itinerary. Family day of cruising, sandbars, and floating? Or a bit more rambunctious with stops at whichever watering hole you choose. Maybe a bit of both? It's up to you. Bring your own playlist or be subject to my eclectic taste of Def Leopard, Dr. Dre, Toby Keith, Green Day and Trampled by Turtles. I'll supply the boat, captain (including my terrible jokes), snacks and a cooler full of drinks. We'll meet at our house in Crosslake mid-morning and return around dinner time. Everything is flexible and I'll work with the winner to determine final details (lunch, drinks, snacks, dates and times).

Value: $300

Peanut Butter Cheesecake by Patty Ford item
Peanut Butter Cheesecake by Patty Ford
$10

Starting bid

Chocolate cookie crust, peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache and topped with peanut butter cups.

Value: $25

Dinner for 6 with Wine Pairings with Kristi item
Dinner for 6 with Wine Pairings with Kristi
$50

Starting bid

Join us for a fun night of dinner at our home for 6. 4-course with wine pairings or if you prefer beer or whiskey tasting, we can manage that, too. I will work with you to structure the perfect night out for you and your besties.

Value: $600

Dinner for Six at Block North from Amanda Lowe item
Dinner for Six at Block North from Amanda Lowe
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 5-course dinner for 6 prepared by Chef Peter Lowe Jr.

Value: $500

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber item
Christmas Centerpiece from MC Fiber
$10

Starting bid

Sugarberry Centerpiece with fresh mixed evergreens (which stays fresh from the floral foam base) Comes with candle, bulbs and lights.

Value: $40

Pizza dinner/beverages of choice for up to 4 from Bryan F. item
Pizza dinner/beverages of choice for up to 4 from Bryan F.
$20

Starting bid

Pizza night at Bryan Flach's house for a party of 4. Includes beer/whine or non-alcoholic beverages of choice.

Value: Priceless!

Ultra Screamer by O'Brien from Kirk Smith item
Ultra Screamer by O'Brien from Kirk Smith
$75

Starting bid

3-person inflatable Towable

Value: $280

1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen item
1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen
$10

Starting bid

Home Smoked Bacon!

Value: Priceless!

1 lb of hickory smoked bacon from Dean Lorensen item
1 lb of hickory smoked bacon from Dean Lorensen
$10

Starting bid

Home Smoked Bacon!

Value: Priceless!

1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen item
1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen
$10

Starting bid

Home Smoked Bacon!

Value: Priceless!

1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen item
1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen
$10

Starting bid

Home Smoked Bacon!

Value: Priceless!

1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen item
1 lb of Hickory Smoked Bacon from Dean Lorensen
$10

Starting bid

Home Smoked Bacon!

Value: Priceless!

Tire Rotate and Balance from Segler Tire item
Tire Rotate and Balance from Segler Tire
$10

Starting bid

Board member Butch will rotate and balance 4 tires.

Value: $30

1 Tire Repair from Segler Tire item
1 Tire Repair from Segler Tire
$5

Starting bid

Board member Butch will repair one auto tire.

Value: $15

Basket of Goodies from Kelly Masberg's Garden item
Basket of Goodies from Kelly Masberg's Garden
$10

Starting bid

Canned salsa, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, apple sauce, banana pepper mustard sauce and green beans.

Value: Priceless!

Gift Wrapping your Christmas Presents by Mary McDonald item
Gift Wrapping your Christmas Presents by Mary McDonald
$10

Starting bid

I will do your gift wrapping for up to 25 gifts! If needed, I can also do a different "Santa" wrapping paper to throw off any little ones!

*Gifts must be dropped off to me by December 10th with a list of what item goes to which person.

Value: Priceless!

Frozen Bag of Pheasant Breast from Bill Lowe item
Frozen Bag of Pheasant Breast from Bill Lowe
$15

Starting bid

6 Birds worth of Pheasant Breast Meat from 2025 South Dakota Pheasant Hunt

Value: Priceless!

Golf for three at the Legacy with Andy Isackson item
Golf for three at the Legacy with Andy Isackson
$50

Starting bid

I will take 3 people out golfing at the Legacy next Summer. It can be 3 separate employees, and we can organize a day and time that works for everyone.

Value: $125 per golfer

Mimosa Basket from Kara Mudford item
Mimosa Basket from Kara Mudford
$10

Starting bid

All the things to make Mimosas!

Value: $50

Custom designed logo from Jenn Wilson item
Custom designed logo from Jenn Wilson
$100

Starting bid

Need a custom logo design for your kid sports team, event, or side hustle? Includes two logo concepts and up to three rounds of revisions.

Value: $750

Needle-felting workshop for 4 from Lisa Ackerman item
Needle-felting workshop for 4 from Lisa Ackerman
$50

Starting bid

Using a specially-barbed needle and fluffy, hand-dyed wool, we will create a felt masterpiece of your choosing.

All materials are included
Workshop to be held at your home or in the artist's studio in Brainerd
Time: allow 3 hours

Visit lilfishstudios.com for project ideas

Value: $240

Day of Fishing in Central MN with Jason Atwater item
Day of Fishing in Central MN with Jason Atwater
$75

Starting bid

4-6 Hour Semi Guided Fishing Trip for 1-3 People on a Central MN Lake this Spring/Early Summer. Everything needed for the day included, you just need to bring a MN fishing license and appropriate clothing for the weather and be ready to have some fun. Lunch / Dinner Included.

Value: $400

Smitty's Safe Ride from Shawn Smith item
Smitty's Safe Ride from Shawn Smith
$10

Starting bid

Book Shawn as a driver for up to 4 hours.

*Based on availability

*Limited to 30 mile radius of Brainerd

*Commentary included

*Need a babysitter? Certified 11-year-old available for an additional fee

Value: $50

Football Quilt by Kari Springer
$10

Starting bid

Homemade quilt with a football theme made by Kari Springer.

Value: $50

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls from Ryan Rosenwald item
Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls from Ryan Rosenwald
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a full batch of Spring Rolls from a recipe I got from my Vietnamese friend's parents when I lived down in AZ. I fell in love with these instantly and know you will too.

Ingredients include, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, pork, red onion, carrot, eggs, and crab. (Batch = about 25 rolls)

Value: Priceless!

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls from Ryan Rosenwald item
Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls from Ryan Rosenwald
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a full batch of Spring Rolls from a recipe I got from my Vietnamese friend's parents when I lived down in AZ. I fell in love with these instantly and know you will too.

Ingredients include, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, pork, red onion, carrot, eggs, and crab. (Batch = about 25 rolls)

Value: Priceless!

Taste of Perham Basket and 1/2 Hog Gift Certificate- Mark item
Taste of Perham Basket and 1/2 Hog Gift Certificate- Mark
$75

Starting bid

Basket of Chips and Candy all made in Perham and 1/2 Hog Gift Certificate

Value: $250

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson item
Quart Jar of Homemade Pickles from Eric Gibson
$5

Starting bid

Quart jar of homemade dill pickles.

Value: Priceless!

One round of Golf at Grand View for Three Guests with Tyler item
One round of Golf at Grand View for Three Guests with Tyler
$50

Starting bid

One round of golf at Grand View Lodge for three guests, accompanied by Tyler Glynn.

Value: $350

One Day Pontoon Rental At Your Boat Club-Gull Lake- by Leana item
One Day Pontoon Rental At Your Boat Club-Gull Lake- by Leana
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a full-day pontoon rental on Gull Lake with Your Boat Club.

Schedule your adventure with Matt Nelson at 218-963-1010. Not valid on holidays or holiday weekends.

Value: $650

Relace of a softball or baseball glove by Mike Bjerkness item
Relace of a softball or baseball glove by Mike Bjerkness
$20

Starting bid

Mike will relace a tan/brown softball or baseball glove.

Value: $100

Watercolor Christmas Card Paint Party for 6 People by Kellie item
Watercolor Christmas Card Paint Party for 6 People by Kellie
$25

Starting bid

Kellie Strong will come to a location of choice and bring all the supplies and teach your group how to make 6 watercolor Christmas cards per person.

Value: $240

Cake by Board Member Chad! item
Cake by Board Member Chad!
$10

Starting bid

9" Double Layer Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter frosting from Chad!

Value: Priceless!

Cake by Board Member Chad! item
Cake by Board Member Chad!
$10

Starting bid

9" Double Layer Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter frosting from Chad!

Value: Priceless!

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