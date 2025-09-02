Cteen & Cteen Jr. 2025-2026

Hosted by
About this event
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Join us twice a month on Saturday nights, Sundays or Friday nights at Cteen & Cteen Jr. in Poway, where middle school and high school students are empowered to explore their Jewish heritage, forge meaningful connections, and make a difference in the world. Together, we'll embark on an exciting journey of personal growth, friendship, and Jewish learning, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!