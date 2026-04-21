CTEF Color Run 2026

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Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.
Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.
Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.
If your Pre-K student would like a T-shirt, please purchase a Student ticket. Children 5 and under are welcome to participate free of charge. T-shirt not included.
$
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