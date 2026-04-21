Clinton Township Foundation For Educational Excellence Incorporate

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Clinton Township Foundation For Educational Excellence Incorporate

About this event

CTEF Color Run 2026

Red School House Rd

Lebanon, NJ 08833, USA

Adult (Non-teacher)
$30

Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.

Teacher
$25

Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.

Student (PK-12)
$25

Enter T-shirt size at checkout. NOTE: We cannot guarantee a T-shirt for any registration received after May 24th.

Child 5 & Under (No T-shirt)
Free

If your Pre-K student would like a T-shirt, please purchase a Student ticket. Children 5 and under are welcome to participate free of charge. T-shirt not included.

Add a donation for Clinton Township Foundation For Educational Excellence Incorporate

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