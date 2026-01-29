CTEF Enrichment Clubs Fundraiser - Spring Session at RVS

8 WEEKS - Create, design, and write your own comics. Bring a character you already have or come create a new one. We'll start from a draft phase and work to create a final copy. We'll learn about how page layout and illustration techniques are used to help tell the story. Price includes a $10 supply fee.





Held on Mondays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.

Dates: 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/4