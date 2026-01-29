CTEF Enrichment Clubs Fundraiser - Spring Session at RVS

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8 WEEKS - Create, design, and write your own comics. Bring a character you already have or come create a new one. We'll start from a draft phase and work to create a final copy. We'll learn about how page layout and illustration techniques are used to help tell the story. Price includes a $10 supply fee.
Held on Mondays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/4
4 WEEK EXTENSION. For those looking to extend their club experience to 12 weeks and have more time to complete their comic book.
Held on Mondays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 4/27, 5/4, 5/11, 5/18
5 WEEKS - Join us for a mix of word games, trivia games, board games, and group games (such as Four Corners and Coseeki)!
Held on Tuesdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26
8 WEEKS - Join us for a lively enrichment class that blends acting, improvisation, and global music fun. Students will play creative acting and improvisation games to build confidence, teamwork, and storytelling skills, then reinforce musical skills through upbeat cooperative activities including trivia and music games from cultures around the world. Perfect for curious kids who love to sing, act, and make new friends.
Held on Tuesdays before school from 7:30 - 8:30.
Dates: 3/24, 3/31, 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19
6 WEEKS - Join us for a mix of word games, trivia games, board games, and group games (such as Four Corners and Coseeki)!
Held on Tuesdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31, 4/14, 4/21
10 WEEKS - Students will learn about and participate in various sports and games such as soccer, kickball, wiffle ball, capture the flag, flag football and more!
Held on Tuesdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 2/24, 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31, 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5
6 WEEKS. Ready to build, create, and imagine? Join the Lego Lab! This is your chance to use your engineering skills to build whatever you can dream up. Each week, builders will have the opportunity to collaborate with other creators to design, build, and share their creations. Select weeks will feature specific challenges to help get the creativity flowing. Whether you’re a master builder or just starting out, everyone is welcome.
Held on Tuesdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 2/24, 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31
6 WEEKS. Ready to build, create, and imagine? Join the Lego Lab! This is your chance to use your engineering skills to build whatever you can dream up. Each week, builders will have the opportunity to collaborate with other creators to design, build, and share their creations. Select weeks will feature specific challenges to help get the creativity flowing. Whether you’re a master builder or just starting out, everyone is welcome.
Held on Tuesdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19
10 WEEKS - Students will learn about and participate in various sports and games such as soccer, kickball, wiffle ball, capture the flag, flag football and more!
Held on Thursdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 3/26, 4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21
10 WEEKS. Calling all creative kids! Join us for a cozy and fun-filled after-school knitting club where imagination and yarn come together! Whether you're a total beginner or already know a stitch or two, this club is the perfect place to learn, create, and make new friends.
Returning participants: no supply fee—just bring your bag, needles, and yarn!
New participants: please purchase the $10 supply fee separately.
Held on Thursdays after school from 3:30 - 4:30.
Dates: 2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 3/26, 4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21
This fee will cover the cost of knitting needles, yarn, and a bag to keep.
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