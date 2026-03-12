1st Gateway Credit Union

Hosted by

1st Gateway Credit Union

About this event

CU Kicks Golf Outing

3330 Harts Mill Rd

Clinton, IA 52732, USA

1 Golfer
$75

Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and lunch.

1 Team - 4 Golfers
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and lunch - per golfer.

Presenting Kicks
$2,000
Step Up For Kids
$750

Supporting Event Sponsorship Includes:

1 team registration included

Logo on event materials

Recognition during welcome and closing

Signs in/around clubhouse

Cruisin' For Kids
$600

Golf Cart Sponsorship Includes:

Logo displayed on each scorecard and cart

Recognition during welcome and closing

Kick Back & Sip
$500

Drink Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on signs in/around the clubhouse

Logo on beverage carts


Fuel Their Soles
$500

Lunch Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on signs in/around the clubhouse

Opportunity to include company information at food-serving station

Ace For Kicks
$500

Hole-In-One Sponsorship Includes:

Special signage and logo on hole #13

Lace Leaders
$200

Pin Event Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on hole signage for long putt, long drive, or closest to the pin events

Sole Sponsor
$300

Premium Hole Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on hole signage

Opportunity to set up a tent or table on the course to promote your business, host a game, or interact with golfers

Kickin' It For Kids
$150

Hole Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on hole signage

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