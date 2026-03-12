CU Kicks Golf Outing

About this event
Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and lunch.
Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and lunch - per golfer.
Supporting Event Sponsorship Includes:
1 team registration included
Logo on event materials
Recognition during welcome and closing
Signs in/around clubhouse
Golf Cart Sponsorship Includes:
Logo displayed on each scorecard and cart
Recognition during welcome and closing
Drink Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on signs in/around the clubhouse
Logo on beverage carts
Lunch Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on signs in/around the clubhouse
Opportunity to include company information at food-serving station
Hole-In-One Sponsorship Includes:
Special signage and logo on hole #13
Pin Event Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on hole signage for long putt, long drive, or closest to the pin events
Premium Hole Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on hole signage
Opportunity to set up a tent or table on the course to promote your business, host a game, or interact with golfers
Hole Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on hole signage
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