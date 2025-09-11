Hosted by

Troop 742

About this event

Cub Haunted Staffing

2609 Boy Scout Rd

Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487, USA

Scout Attendance (credit/debit)
$25

Includes meals on Saturday and a "Boo Crew" t-shirt (if registered by Oct 2)

Scout Attendance (cash/check/scout account)
Free

Please use this to sign up for the event and to pay the treasurer by cash/check/scout account. The price is still $25 for scouts, but I have to set this to zero for Zeffy to count your scout as attending.

Scoutmaster Approved Adult (credit/debit)
$20

Scoutmaster Approved Adult

Includes meals on Saturday and a "Boo Crew" t-shirt (if registered by Oct 2)

Scoutmaster Approved Adult (cash/check/scout account)
Free

Please use this to sign up for the event and to pay the treasurer by cash, check, or scout account. The price is still $20 for adults, but I have to set this to zero for Zeffy to count your scout as attending.

